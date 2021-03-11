Boiler Market Worldwide Industry Analysis and New Market Opportunities Explored

A prominent trend identified in the global boiler market is the growth of connected controls, which are Wi-Fi accessible and allow the users to remotely monitor and diagnose certain problems. Connected controls are growing in popularity among both consumers and tradespeople. Consumers get additional handling features with these boilers as compared to traditional products and are able to control their heating and cooling from anywhere. Another trend in boiler specifications is the shift toward combi boiler. A standard boiler heats the space, but requires a secondary appliance to deliver hot water. Whereas, the combi system handles both applications simultaneously with the same system, eliminating the need for a secondary appliance, and delivering space heating and hot water to the meet the requirements within one system.

A boiler is an enclosed vessel in which water is heated and circulated, either as hot water, steam, or superheated steam for the purpose of heating, power, or electricity. The boiler market is segmented based on product type, fuel type, application, and end user.

The rising investments in the various industries, such as petrochemical in developing countries, like China and India, boost the demand for boilers. The market is expected to rise further due to growing demand for energy efficient systems that would further complement the business growth. Moreover, growth in food processing industry boosts the growth of the boiler market. Several government initiatives are also driving the market growth in their respective regions. For instance, Government of India provides various tax incentives to the small and medium business players in food processing industry to set up and expand their units.

