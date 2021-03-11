Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzer Market Size Incredible Possibilities And Growth Analysis

Global Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzer Market: Overview

Blood gas analyzer measures partial pressure of oxygen in a patient’s body, while electrolyte analyzer measures concentration of vital elements such as sodium, potassium, and calcium among others. New technology combination analyzers measure an array of parameters including blood gas as well as electrolytes. The blood gas and electrolyte analyzer market has evolved drastically from single parameter table-top devices to multiple component analyzer compact point of care devices. Latest technology devices also require small quantity of blood sample for analysis. Increasing prevalence of diseases and alarming loss of human capital due to aging population has raised serious health concerns across all nations.

Obesity is also a prime predisposing factor for cardiovascular diseases, arthritis, and diabetes, among others. Hence, governments are encouraging innovation in medical technology to curb this crisis. Blood gas and electrolyte analyzers is a technology driven market. Large medical device manufacturers can expand product portfolio to include blood gas and electrolyte analyzers. Furthermore, these companies can also enter the market through mergers and acquisitions. Low competition and faster market growth has made the market attractive.

The blood gas and electrolyte analyzer market report analyzers current trends and provides market estimation and forecast of diagnostic devices used for analysis of concentration of oxygen and carbon dioxide, and key electrolyte in blood. The blood gas and electrolyte analyzer market has been segmented by device type as well as by geography. The report on blood gas and electrolyte analyzers provides market for devices including blood gas analyzer, electrolyte analyzer, combination analyzer and consumables which include cartridges, electrolytes and electrodes. The global blood gas and electrolyte analyzer market is also segmented by major geographical regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Global Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzer Market: Key Research Aspects

Market for each of the geographical region is further segmented for major countries and blood gas and electrolyte analyzer device types. North America blood gas and electrolyte analyzer market is sub-segmented in the U.S. and Canada; Europe in the U.K., Germany and Rest of Europe; Asia Pacific market comprises Japan, China and Rest of Asia Pacific; while Rest of the World market is sub-segmented into Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The global blood gas and electrolyte analyzer market for each of the aforementioned segments and sub-segments is provided in US$ Mn, considering 2015 and 2016 as base years and forecast is provided for 2017 to 2023. The global blood gas and electrolyte analyzer market has been estimated using top down approach, in which global point-of-care diagnostics market is further segmented to arrive at blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market estimates. The market estimation methodology also considers market share of leading players such as Radiometer and Instrumentation Laboratory to estimate total market size and overall growth rate. The market so estimated is further refined through interaction with industry experts and key opinion leaders located globally.

The blood gas and electrolyte analyzer market report identifies and explains key factors driving and restraining the market. Moreover, the report also details lucrative opportunities from global market perspective. The report also includes Porter’s five forces analysis for comprehensive market understanding providing details on bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and competitive rivalry. Furthermore, market share analysis provides market share of six major players in the global blood gas and electrolyte analyzer market. Market attractiveness analysis provides insights to most attractive regional markets to invest in the future.

Global Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzer Market: Competitive Landscape

Lastly the blood gas and electrolyte analyzer market report profiles major players considering attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. This sections also provides insights to major mergers and acquisitions and other strategic agreements in the recent past. Key players profiled in the report include Abbott Point of Care Inc., Alere, Inc., Erba Mannheim, Medica Corporation, Nova Biomedical, Radiometer Medical ApS, Roche Diagnostics, and Siemens Healthcare. Companies have differentiated their products by expanding analyte profile and designing compact devices for point-of-care application.

