Blended E-learning Market Share, Trends by 2030; COVID-19 Pandemic Set to Drop Sales

Blended E-learning is a learning approach that combines traditional in-person learning and e-learning solutions. The blended e-learning program provides the digital facilitation platform for peer-to-peer discussions that comprise monthly, weekly assignments for a better learning experience.

Blended learning is also known as hybrid learning process where a student can attend the actual classroom and complete the learning on online multimedia coursework. Most universities are adopting blended e-learning for providing better digital learning materials with digital platforms to enhance knowledge.

Some enterprises are adopting blended e-learning solutions for learning/training programs that help the participant to get help from e-learning communities and online content. This solution helps students to forge relationships with teachers, students, and colleagues through networking and face-to-face interactions.

Companies and educational institutes are increasing the adoption of advanced learning systems, which is expected to increase the demand for blended e-learning systems during the forecast period.

Key Drivers of the Blended E-learning Market

Increasing adoption of advanced offline and online learning systems for students and working professionals is expected to drive the blended e-learning market during the forecast period.

Increasing adoption of mobile-based education learning and availability of education content on digital platforms is expected to boost the blended e-learning market

Software companies are collaborating with other technologically advanced companies to consolidate their position in the market and provide advanced solutions in education learning and blended e-learning solutions. This is expected to offer significant revenue and customer base expansion opportunities to solution providers of blended e-learning.

Lack of IT infrastructure in education technology in developing and underdeveloped countries expected to hinder growth of the market

Lack of IT infrastructure facilities or education systems and low technology adoption in underdeveloped and developing countries are key factors that restrain the blended e-learning market

Lack of a skilled workforce in the e-learning education system to develop tools and services for educational content is also expected to hamper the blended e-learning market.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Blended E-learning Market

The increasing impact of COVID-19 on the education system is spurring the demand for more advanced education systems in schools, colleges, and corporate sectors to provide distance learning and e-learning platforms in lockdown conditions. Furthermore, the ever-increasing threat of COVID-19 is projected to increase the demand for blended e-learning solutions to manage all e-learning content and course training processes.

North America to Hold Major Share of the Global Blended E-learning Market

North America held a prominent share of the global blended e-learning market due to increasing adoption of e-learning platforms and hybrid learning systems for better educational results and convenience.

The blended e-learning market in Asia Pacific and Europe is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to increasing technological investment in educational solutions and products by major players to provide advanced solutions during the COVID-19 period across these regions.

Key Players Operating in the Global Blended E-learning Market

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cisco System, Inc. is a global provider of Internet Protocol (IP)-based networking technologies. The company offers routing and switching solutions, IP telephony, optical networking, security, storage, and networking, and wireless technology. The company offers a solution for hybrid learning environment solutions and blended distance learning solutions for commercial sectors.

Pearson Education, Inc.

Pearson Education, Inc. is a global provider of online learning solutions. The company offers solutions in clinical & classroom assessment, international school services, online and blended e-learning services, and virtual school solutions.

Other key players operating in the global blended e-learning market include Allen Interactions Inc., Aptara Inc., Articulate Global, Inc., The City & Guilds Group, D2L Corporation, Docebo S.p.A., GP Strategies Corporation, and MPS Interactive Systems Limited.

