Blended E-learning Market Share, Trends by 2030; COVID-19 Pandemic Set to Drop Sales
Blended E-learning Market – Introduction
- Blended E-learning is a learning approach that combines traditional in-person learning and e-learning solutions. The blended e-learning program provides the digital facilitation platform for peer-to-peer discussions that comprise monthly, weekly assignments for a better learning experience.
- Blended learning is also known as hybrid learning process where a student can attend the actual classroom and complete the learning on online multimedia coursework. Most universities are adopting blended e-learning for providing better digital learning materials with digital platforms to enhance knowledge.
- Some enterprises are adopting blended e-learning solutions for learning/training programs that help the participant to get help from e-learning communities and online content. This solution helps students to forge relationships with teachers, students, and colleagues through networking and face-to-face interactions.
- Companies and educational institutes are increasing the adoption of advanced learning systems, which is expected to increase the demand for blended e-learning systems during the forecast period.
Key Drivers of the Blended E-learning Market
- Increasing adoption of advanced offline and online learning systems for students and working professionals is expected to drive the blended e-learning market during the forecast period.
- Increasing adoption of mobile-based education learning and availability of education content on digital platforms is expected to boost the blended e-learning market
- Software companies are collaborating with other technologically advanced companies to consolidate their position in the market and provide advanced solutions in education learning and blended e-learning solutions. This is expected to offer significant revenue and customer base expansion opportunities to solution providers of blended e-learning.
Lack of IT infrastructure in education technology in developing and underdeveloped countries expected to hinder growth of the market
- Lack of IT infrastructure facilities or education systems and low technology adoption in underdeveloped and developing countries are key factors that restrain the blended e-learning market
- Lack of a skilled workforce in the e-learning education system to develop tools and services for educational content is also expected to hamper the blended e-learning market.
Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Blended E-learning Market
- The increasing impact of COVID-19 on the education system is spurring the demand for more advanced education systems in schools, colleges, and corporate sectors to provide distance learning and e-learning platforms in lockdown conditions. Furthermore, the ever-increasing threat of COVID-19 is projected to increase the demand for blended e-learning solutions to manage all e-learning content and course training processes.
North America to Hold Major Share of the Global Blended E-learning Market
- North America held a prominent share of the global blended e-learning market due to increasing adoption of e-learning platforms and hybrid learning systems for better educational results and convenience.
- The blended e-learning market in Asia Pacific and Europe is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to increasing technological investment in educational solutions and products by major players to provide advanced solutions during the COVID-19 period across these regions.
Key Players Operating in the Global Blended E-learning Market
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
Cisco System, Inc. is a global provider of Internet Protocol (IP)-based networking technologies. The company offers routing and switching solutions, IP telephony, optical networking, security, storage, and networking, and wireless technology. The company offers a solution for hybrid learning environment solutions and blended distance learning solutions for commercial sectors.
- Pearson Education, Inc.
Pearson Education, Inc. is a global provider of online learning solutions. The company offers solutions in clinical & classroom assessment, international school services, online and blended e-learning services, and virtual school solutions.
Other key players operating in the global blended e-learning market include Allen Interactions Inc., Aptara Inc., Articulate Global, Inc., The City & Guilds Group, D2L Corporation, Docebo S.p.A., GP Strategies Corporation, and MPS Interactive Systems Limited.
