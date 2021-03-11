Baby Pacifier Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

The baby pacifier market size was valued at $352.2 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $522.6 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.10% from 2019 to 2026. The rise in number of infant population around the globe, is one of the key factors driving the global baby pacifier market.

The global baby pacifier market is segmented on the basis of product type, size, distribution channel, and region. By product type, the market is segmented into single piece baby pacifier and multiple piece baby pacifier. By size, it is classified into small, medium, and large. By distribution channel, the market is divided into online and offline. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Baby pacifier is one of those mandatory baby care products that is being used until the infant turns more than a year old. Hence, the segment has witnessed higher level of demand from the target customers. In recent years, manufacturers strategize on improvising its product offering that caters to specific requirements of target customers (parents of newborn). For instance, UK-based baby product manufacturer, Blue Maestro has come up with a connected baby pacifier that help track baby’s temperature and sends readings directly to a parent’s smartphone. Hence innovation factor helps drive the demand for baby pacifier products in the global market.

According to the analysis, the birth rate of developing/emerging countries is increasing at a very fast rate. The countries such as China, India, Brazil, South Africa, and Egypt indicate a higher birth rate than the U.S. and the UK, and exhibit great potential for the baby care market. As the number of babies increase, the utilization of several key baby accessories including baby pacifier incur higher level of demand. For instance, India has the highest birth rate in the Asia-Pacific, which is approximately 19.95 children per 1000 members of the population and the country is the most attractive market for consumable goods.

The baby pacifier market is a fragmented market with the presence of both international and regional players. Baby pacifier products are known to be one of the mandatory baby care products to soothe or calm fussy babies. The right type of pacifier has no side effect on babies. However, there are low quality baby pacifiers available in the market that when used, may increase the risk of middle ear infection among the babies. Low quality silicone nipple also result tooth misalignment of the babies in the future. Hence, availability of low quality product hampers the overall growth of the market in terms of value sales

Key players profiled in the report include doddle & co., Natursutten, Trebco Specialty Products Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., MAM USA Corporation, NUK USA LLC, Mayborn USA Inc., The Natural Baby Company, The White Company, Baby Shusher, and others.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product Type

– Single-piece Baby Pacifier

– Multiple-piece Baby Pacifier

By size

– Small

– Medium

– Large

By Distribution channel

– Online

– Offline

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia and New Zealand

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa