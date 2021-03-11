Baby Nail Trimmer Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

The global baby nail trimmer market was valued at $23.9 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $43.1 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Over the past couple of years, parents of newborn child have been very conscious about their child’s health and hygiene factor. As a result, these parents have a holistic approach when they consider buying different types of hygiene or baby personal care products. Since grown nail causes infection and bruises on infant’s face, baby’s nails need to be trimmed from time to time. Thus, rise in concern over infant’s hygiene drives the demand for baby nail trimmers among the concerned parents.

There are different types of baby nail trimmers available in the market. These include standard nail clippers, baby-sized nail scissors, electric nail files, and others. However, even when it comes to trimming of infant’s nails, parents are concerned over injury and bruises occurring during the process. Taking such concerns of parents into consideration, baby nail trimmer manufacturers have been coming up with innovative products that feature additional customization. For instance, Safety First Sleepy Baby Nail Trimmers comes features an in-built LED, which is also known as Nighttime Trimmer. Such products facilitate easy trimming of nails when the baby is sound asleep. As a result, the availability of innovative products attract larger number of customers based in global baby nail trimmer market.

Over the past couple of years, there has been a rise in demand for different types of baby care products including baby nail trimmers. Taking the advantage of situation, there are manufacturers in the market that avail its products to be branded and promises of higher efficiency. However, in reality such products are being marketed by third party vendors with false claims. This results in loosing customer loyalty and more importantly customer base. Hence, the availability of counterfeit products eventually hampers the overall growth of the market.

Key players profiled in the report include ZoLi Inc., Green bell, Buy Buy Baby, Inc., Frida, TUNG LING INDUSTRIAL Co. (Piyo Piyo Nail Trimmer), Little Martin’s Drawer, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., TOMY International, Inc., Momadise., Bubs n Tots, and others.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product Type

– Traditional

– Electric

By Distribution Channel

– Hypermarket/Supermarket

– Specialty Store

– Online Store

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

