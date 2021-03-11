Automotive Traction Inverters Market Growth Prospects, Key Vendors, and Future Scenario

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, “Automotive Traction Inverters Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030, (The global automotive traction inverters market is projected to witness tremendous growth during the forecast period (2020–2030). The traction inverter converts the direct current (DC) from electric vehicle (EV) battery to alternating current (AC) to propel the vehicle. The traction inverter has direct impact on distance covered with per charge and overall performance of the vehicle. Growth of this is mainly driven by the tremendous demand for EVs and hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) in various regions worldwide. Increasing norms related to vehicle emission limit and targets related to reduction in the sale of new internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles in the coming years are projected to boost the global market).”

Geographically, the automotive traction inverters market is categorized into North America; Europe; Asia-Pacific (APAC); and Latin America, Middle East, and Africa (LAMEA). Among all these regions, APAC holds the largest share in the automotive traction inverters market, due to high production and sales of HEVs and BEVs mainly in China, Japan, and South Korea. For instance, electric car sales in China stood at 1.1 million in 2018.

Automotive Traction Inverters Market Competitive Landscape

The global automotive traction inverters market is currently led by key players including Denso Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Aptiv plc, Continental AG, and Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd. The players are currently forming partnerships for gaining the competitive advantages.

The report covers country-wise automotive traction inverters market analysis. Some of the major countries covered in the report are the U.S., Canada, the U.K., France, Germany, Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, South Africa, and the U.A.E.

