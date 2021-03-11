Automotive Repair Software Market Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, and Emerging Technologies

With time, automobiles are becoming more complex, which is why repair shops are also modernizing their operations. Additionally, the preference of customers for fast and accurate service is increasing, which is further impelling repair firms to computerize the process. Going digital helps such companies in optimizing their operations and bettering the interaction with customers.

Therefore, due to all such advantages of a computerized system, the global automotive repair software market, which generated $1,264.2 million in 2019, is expected to witness a 10.3% CAGR between 2020 and 2030 (forecast period). Additionally, such software also allows users to track employee performance, reduce operational time and expenditure, and better manage the workshop.

In 2019, repair was the largest category in the automotive repair software market, and the situation would be the same in the coming years. This would be because of the provision of complete original equipment manufacturer (OEM) information, experienced technicians’ insights, and colored wiring diagrams by such software. These solutions further allow technicians, regardless of their experience level, to diagnose the issues and be more efficient at the process.