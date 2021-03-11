Automotive Power Electronics Market- Exclusive Industry Research Report | Robert Bosch, Continental AG, Infine on, ON Semiconductor and more.

According to Market Study Report, Automotive Power Electronics Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Automotive Power Electronics Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.

The COVID-19 crisis has resulted in manufacturing and supply disruptions across the globe, due to which, the automobile industry in the every region has experienced a decline in demand with an uncertain recovery timeline. Additionally, OEMs have stopped production across their manufacturing facilities in different regions, which has resulted in a decline in production as well as sales.

The global automotive power electronics market size is projected to grow from USD 3.8 billion in 2020 to USD 4.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.7%.

“Growing demand for safety and connectivity features inside the passenger vehicle likely to drive the growth of the automotive power electronics market during the forecast period”

The automotive industry is witnessing a rapid evolution of safety features, which is expected to increase exponentially in the coming years to provide a safer and more convenient driving experience. Major OEMs are launching more passenger vehicles with ADAS & safety, infotainment and telematics features.Economy and mid-size class of passenger vehicles are getting inspired by safety and connectivity features from luxury vehicles. They are getting installed with seat control, lighting, infotainment features at an affordable prices.

“Innovations in the field vehicle power converters for electric vehicle is helping AC-DC, DC-AC & DC-DC converter segment to dominate the automotive power electronics market”

In the context of electric vehicle power electronics, power converters is one area where innovation and development is going on. Power converters includes AC-DC converter known as rectifier, Dc-AC converter known as inverter and DC-DC converter.

“Flourishing automotive market in developing countries is driving the regional automotive power electronics market.”

Asia Pacific is holding the largest share in the automotive power electronics market. Whereas, South America is showing the highest growth rate among other regions. Both these regions comprise of some of the fastest growing economies in the World. India, China, Brazil are considered as developing economies.

3 Executive Summary

Figure 10 Market Outlook: Automotive Power Electronics

Table 4 Focus Of Automotive Power Electronics Companies In Context Of New Product Developments

Figure 11 Automotive Power Electronics Market: Market Dynamics

Figure 12 Automotive Power Electronics Market: Regional Overview

Figure 13 Automotive Power Electronics Market, By Device Type, 2020 Vs. 2025

Figure 14 Automotive Power Electronics Market For Electric Vehicle, By Device Type, 2020 Vs. 2025

Figure 15 Covid-19 Impact On The Automotive Power Electronics Market

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 23 Automotive Power Electronics Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Modernization Of Vehicles To Impact The Power Electronics Market

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand For Energy-Efficient, Battery-Powered Devices

5.2.1.3 Rising Trend Of Vehicle Electrification

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Increase In The Overall Cost Of The Vehicle

5.2.2.2 Complex Design And Integration Process For Advanced Applications

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Demand For Advanced Safety, Convenience, And Comfort Systems

5.2.3.2 Increasing Use Of Sic And Gan Products In Vehicle Applications

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Managing Cost And Quality Of Power Electronic Components

5.2.4.2 Demand For Compact Devices With High Efficiency

5.2.5 Impact Of Market Dynamics

Table 5 Automotive Power Electronics Market: Impact Of Market Dynamics

5.3 Revenue Shift Driving Market Growth

Figure 24 Revenue Shift Driving The Automotive Power Electronics Market Growth

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

Figure 25 Value Chain Analysis: Automotive Power Electronics Market

5.5 Average Selling Price Trend

Figure 26 Average Selling Price Trend: Automotive Power Electronics Market

6 Industry Trend

6.1 Automotive Power Electronics Life Cycle

Figure 27 Automotive Power Electronics Lifecycle

6.2 Technology Analysis

6.2.1 Double-Side Cooling Of Power Module

Figure 28 Custom Power Module Of Toyota Ls600

6.3 Automotive Power Electronics Market Trends

6.3.1 Use Of Gallium Nitride Technology

6.3.2 Use Of Modern Inverters For Electric Vehicles

6.3.3 Packaging Trend Of Power Modules For Electric Vehicles

6.4 Porter’s Five Forces

Figure 29 Porter’s Five Forces: Automotive Power Electronics Market

7 Impact Analysis: Covid-19

7.1 Introduction To Covid-19

7.2 Covid-19 Health Assessment

Figure 30 Covid-19: The Global Propagation

Figure 31 Covid-19 Propagation: Select Countries

7.3 Covid-19 Economic Assessment

Figure 32 Revised Gdp Forecasts For Select G20 Countries In 2020

7.3.1 Scenarios In Terms Of Recovery Of The Global Economy

Figure 33 Criteria Impacting The Global Economy

Figure 34 Scenarios In Terms Of Recovery Of The Global Economy

7.4 Covid-19 And The Automotive Industry

Table 6 Impact Of Covid-19 On Large Automotive Markets

7.5 Oem Announcements

Table 7 Oem Announcements

7.6 Impact On The Global Automotive Industry And Vehicle Production

7.7 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Automotive Power Electronics Market

7.8 Automotive Power Electronics Market, Scenarios (2020–2025)

Figure 35 Automotive Power Electronics Market– Future Trends & Scenario, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

7.8.1 Most Likely Scenario

Table 8 Automotive Power Electronics Market (Most Likely), By Region, 2017–2025 (Usd Million)

7.8.2 Optimistic Scenario

Table 9 Automotive Power Electronics Market (Optimistic), By Region, 2017–2025 (Usd Million)

7.8.3 Pessimistic Scenario

Table 10 Automotive Power Electronics Market (Pessimistic), By Region, 2017–2025 (Usd Million)

8 Automotive Power Electronics Market, By Material Type

……CONTINUED

