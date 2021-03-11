Automotive Leather Upholstery Market Analysis, Trends by 2030; COVID-19 Pandemic Set to Drop Sales

Automotive Leather Upholstery Market: Introduction

Rise in demand for vehicles with enhanced vehicle esthetics is anticipated to drive the global leather upholstery market. Vehicle interior is an important feature that attracts the consumer to a particular vehicle brand. Automotive leather upholstery is used in a vehicle to enhance the feel and appearance of the vehicle interior, which can be a compelling factor for a consumer to purchase a vehicle.

Key Drivers of Automotive Leather Upholstery Market

Rise demand for better driving experience in automobiles is a prominent factor boosting the global automotive leather upholstery market. The leather used in vehicle interior increases the overall esthetic of the interior and provides comfortable experience for driver and passengers.

Synthetic leather, which uses vinyl coating, can be made to look almost identical to leather; however, substantial difference in quality between the two compels automakers to use genuine leather. Leather is more durable than vinyl and it can last much longer than vinyl with proper maintenance. Additionally, leather becomes softer over time and become more comfortable, enhancing the driving experience for passengers and the driver alike.

Automotive leather offers various advantages over its alternative such as fabrics. Automotive leather is stain resistant and easier to clean. It functions well during cooling, heating, and ventilation in a vehicle; it is more durable and can be used for a long time as compared to fabrics. Additionally, leather increases the overall esthetic of the interiors, which adds significantly to the resale value of the automobile. All the factors mentioned above are likely to propel the global leather upholstery market.

Automotive Leather Upholstery Market: Restraint

The genuine leather used in vehicles to enhance vehicle interiors is obtained from animal hide. The cost of genuine leather is higher than that of other counterparts such as synthetic leather. Manufacturing and processing leather can be a tedious procedure.

Environment protection organizations such as People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) are compelling automakers to adopt alternate solutions, such as fabrics, instead of leather to decorate automobile interiors. Majority of renowned vehicle brands, including Honda, Subaru, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar and Acura are adopting fabrics for designing leather-free vehicle interiors. Therefore, rise in use of fabric for vehicle interiors is expected to restrain the automotive leather upholstery market, globally.

Asia Pacific to dominate Automotive Leather Upholstery Market

In terms of region, the global automotive leather upholstery market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific is expected to hold a major share of the global automotive leather upholstery market owing to an increase in production and sale of passenger vehicles across China, South Korea, and India. Majority of automotive brands are anticipated to manufacture and introduce their vehicle models for the population in Asia Pacific, thereby increasing production of vehicles in the region. Additionally, Asia Pacific has presence of well-established supply chain network catering to the automobile aftermarket.

Rise in disposable income of the population in countries such as India, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand has enabled the population to purchase vehicles with superior luxury features with enhanced vehicle interiors enabled by automotive leather upholstery. This, in turn, is fueling the automotive leather upholstery market in Asia Pacific.

Key Players Operating in Automotive Leather Upholstery Market

The global automotive leather upholstery market is highly concentrated due to the presence of top manufacturers. A few key players operating in the global automotive leather upholstery market are:

Alea Leather Specialist Inc / Sunguard Group

BASF SE

Beijing Automotive Group

Chang’an Automobile Group

DK Leather Corporation Berhad

FAW Group Corporation

Gst Autoleather, Inc

Lear Corporation

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

Classic Soft Trim

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Katzkin Leather Inc.

Wollsdorf Leder Schmidt & Co Ges.M.B.H.

