Automatic Identification System Market Disclosing Latest Trends and Advancement 2021 to 2026 -Saab AB, Furuno Electric Co. Ltd, exactEarth Limited

Global Automatic Identification System Market Size, Status And Forecast 2021-2026

MarketInsightsReports, one of the world’s prominent market research firms has released a new report on Automatic Identification System Market. The report contains crucial insights on the market which will support the clients to make the right business decisions. This research will help both existing and new aspirants for Automatic Identification System market to figure out and study the market needs, market size, and competition. The report talks about the competitive scenario, and the challenges for market growth, market opportunities, and the threats faced by key players during the forecast period 2021-2026.

The automatic identification system market was valued at USD 248.6 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 345.3 million by 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period (2021-2026). An increase in world trade and growth in marine traffic resulted in the transformation of maritime transport. According to UNCTAD, the number of unloaded goods reached 11002.2 million metric tons in 2018 compared to 8443.83 million metric tons in 2010. Thus, over the last few years, the use of automatic identification systems (AIS) witnessed a rapid increase. The concerned government authorities worldwide have made considerable investments to integrate the AIS (Automatic Identification Systems) into ships to reduce marine accidents and enhance marine traffic management.

Competitive Landscape of the Automatic Identification System Market:

The chapter on competitive landscape provides information about key company overview, global presence, sales and revenue generated, market share, prices, and strategies used.

Leading Industry Players Covered in this Research Report: Saab AB, Furuno Electric Co. Ltd, exactEarth Limited, Orbcomm Inc., etc. The recent developments in the market are –

– April 2020 – Saab AB delivered the first GlobalEye Swing Role Surveillance System aircraft to the United Arab Emirates. The GlobalEye aircraft also comes with comprehensive features such as Star SAFIRE 380-HD round-the-clock electronic surveillance system, Leonardo Seaspray 7500E marine target radar coupled with AFAR in the ventral fairing, HES-21 radio and electronic reconnaissance system, airborne defense complex, and AIS automatic defense identification system.

– In December 2019 – exactEarth Ltd., it had announced the renewal of its contract with Antrix Corporation Ltd., the commercial arm of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), to provide satellite-AIS data services to the Indian Navy. The two-year subscription revenue contract is estimated to be valued at USD 1.2 million in total. exactEarth will provide live and archived data from exactView RT which is the company’s second-generation real-time satellite-AIS data service.

Fleet Management is Expected to Hold Significant Share

– The increase in global trade and oil demand is the reason for large global fleets. Currently, shipping operators and oil companies operate a large number of fleets. According to data published by Alphaliner for the top 100 shipping companies, only one shipping company operated less than five ships in its fleet. Companies, like Maersk, MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, COSCO Group, and CMA CGM Group, had more than 500 ships in their fleet, as of March 2019. However, with the growing number of ships, it has become difficult for shipping companies to manage and analyze these large fleets, as the reporting requirement and emission standards are continuously evolving around the world.

– Shipping companies are now using fleet management solutions available in the market to run their fleet more efficiently and profitably. For instance, India-based company Orion Marine Concepts launched its fleet management application called NAU Fleet Performance in February 2019. One of its prominent features is the integration of vessel reported data and AIS data overlay. With the help of the fleet management solution, shipping companies can control their fleet in real-time, due to which ships can navigate any unforeseen climate situation. The fleet managers are now able to trigger alarms with no lead-times, due to which the crew on the vessel can make timely decisions.

– Secondly, with the amount of data available, shipping companies can investigate accidents more effectively. Due to the availability of historical data, the investigation and insurance process became highly manageable in less time. By using the fleet management system, ships can communicate among themselves, sharing valuable information and updates. The operators can plan the arrival and departure of vessels in predefined zones. This is very important for navigating through crowded ports and predefined areas where they must book their slots available for a particular time. The shipping companies must pay for these slots, and the companies may have to shell out more if they do not arrive during the booked slot.

