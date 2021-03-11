Automated Border Control Market 2021 Global Outlook – HID Global Corporation, Atos SE, Cognitec Systems GmbH

The Automated Border Control Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The automated border control market is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.25%, over the forecast period (2020-2025).”

Top Leading Companies of Automated Border Control Market are HID Global Corporation, Atos SE, Cognitec Systems GmbH, Cominfosec Inc., Veridos GmbH, Thales Group, Gunnebo Group Corporation, Accenture PLC, Magnetic Autocontrol GmbH, Rockwell Collins Aerospace and Electronics Inc., NEC Technologies India Pvt. Ltd and others.

Key Market Trends:

Airport Applications are Expected to Witness a Rapid Growth

– Airways are the most preferred means for international travelers, due to obvious reasons, like travel time and convenience. According to the European Commission, more than 887 million travelers are expected to make arrivals across the European Union. With this enormous difference in traffic, the adoption rate of the automated border control system is significantly high, as compared to seaports and land ports. In December 2019, 12 new automated, pre-security e-gates were installed at the Aukland Airport, which can scan boarding passes and grant passengers access to secure areas.

– The number of airports investing in automated border control, check-in, and bag drop solutions, worldwide, is increasing, for enhancing the airport operational efficiency. Airline services provider, SITA, estimated that over 72% of the air travelers in 2019 used one of these self-service solutions, thus, creating a key differentiator for the overall passenger value proposition.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

