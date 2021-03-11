Australia Data Center Market 2021 Size, Status and Global Outlook – NTT Communications Corporation, Equinix, Inc., NEXTDC Limited, Atos SE

The Australia Data Center Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The Australia Data Center Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 4.5% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025.”

Top Leading Companies of Australia Data Center Market are NTT Communications Corporation, Equinix, Inc., NEXTDC Limited, Atos SE, Fujitsu Ltd., Canberra Data Centres Pty Ltd., AirTrunk Operating Pty Ltd., Digital Realty Trust, Inc., Global Switch Limited, Telstra Corporation Limited and others.

Key Market Trends:

Adoption of Cloud Computing Accounts for Signficant Share

– The adoption of cloud computing has significantly driven the market for the data center. The adoption of SaaS services by SMEs is driving the Australian cloud computing market, where healthcare, retail, banking and insurance, mining, and public sectors are investing significantly in digitalization of their business operations. Government agencies are taking the initiative to digitize several sectors.

– Players such as Macquarie Data Centers announced for three data centers to be built in Sydney, Australia, in 2020. The USD 80 million IC3 East data center will soon be located in the Macquarie Park Innovation District and planned for completion at the end of 2020. It will also increase its existing Macquarie Data Centre Campus capacity to the 43 megawatts and expects that the IC3 East data center will be an ideal facility for hyper scalers, software-as-a-service (SaaS) providers and global enterprises looking to capitalize on the expanding technology hub of Sydney and increasing adoption of cloud infrastructure in Australia.

