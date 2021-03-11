At More than 12.9% CAGR, Continuous Manufacturing Market Will exceed USD 792.0 Million by 2025

The latest report pertaining to ‘Continuous Manufacturing Market’ provides a detailed analysis regarding market size, revenue estimations and growth rate of the industry. In addition, the report illustrates the major obstacles and newest growth strategies adopted by leading manufacturers who are a part of the competitive landscape of this market.

“Continuous Manufacturing Market is valued at USD 338.8 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 792.0 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 12.9% over the forecast period.”

Rising approval from regulatory bodies for cost effective production in less time, growing investment for improved efficiency by continuous manufacturing processes in the pharmaceuticals, automotive, chemical and many other industries are some of the major factors driving the growth of Global Continuous Manufacturing Market.

Get Sample Copy of This Premium Report https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/1135

**The sample pages of this report is immediately accessible on-demand.**

Continuous manufacturing is the process of obtaining the products such as pharmaceuticals medicines, electronics components, and many others by integrated process of automation. Continuous manufacturing helps to predict the life expectancy of a piece of equipment, leading to better proactive maintenance sometimes subject to wear and tear. This can be avoided with the help of automated monitoring to detect issues long before a failure occurs by flexible tracking and tracing of the products. This tracking permits the manufacturer to segregate defective products during the process failure, which enhances the productivity by less waste and less chance of a shortage during continuous manufacturing process. Hence, the continuous manufacturing helps to reduce the cost of making drugs by 30%–50% and make that production up to 90% faster than batch mode.

Recently continuous manufacturing process has become more advanced using the machine learning, artificial intelligences to facilitate frequent production of products. For example, in 2019 Novartis had developed “outcome-based control” process which allows assess portions of a product run and test the quality of every tablet almost as soon as it’s produced which was not possible by batch processing, during which a mistake can ruin an entire batch of drug substance.

Global continuous manufacturing market is segmented on the basis of product type, applications, end-user, and region & country level. Based on the product type, the global continuous manufacturing market is segmented into integrated system, controls/software systems, semi-continuous and others. Semi-continuous process is further sub-classified as continuous granulators, continuous blenders, continuous compressors, continuous coaters, and continuous dryers. On the basis of applications, the market is divided into end product manufacturing, solid dosage manufacturing, liquid dosage manufacturing and API manufacturing and others. Based on the end-user, the market is segmented into full-scale manufacturing companies, pharmaceutical companies, research institutes, research & development departments, contract research organizations, contract manufacturing organizations and others.

The regions covered in global continuous manufacturing market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, global continuous manufacturing market sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Continuous Manufacturers:

Global continuous manufacturing market reports cover prominent players like,

GEA Group AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Hosokawa Micron Group

Glatt GmbH

Coperion GmbH

L.B. BOHLE

KORSCH AG

Munson Machinery Co., Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Gebrüder Lödige Maschinenbau GmbH

Baker Perkins

Scott Equipment Company

Novartis AG

Siemens Medical Solutions

Bayer AG

Janssen Global Services

Eli Lilly and Company.

Bosch Packaging Technology

Others

Global Continuous Manufacturing Market Dynamics–

The key factor for growth of global continuous manufacturing market is increasing approval from regulatory bodies for cost effective production of products with less time investment for improved efficiency by continuous manufacturing processes in the pharmaceuticals, automotive, chemical and many other industries. In addition, the rising government initiatives by providing favor policies regarding the cost effective and time saving continuous manufacturing capabilities is also supplementing the market growth. According to the UNCTAD, around 65 countries has adopted more than 126 investment policy measures in favor of continuous manufacturing development which has attracted around 84 percent investors. The continuous manufacturing technology is gaining popularity due to such government policies to increase the productivity and reducing the cost of products. However, high start-up cost, retiring old batch equipment and adopting new technology require skilled workforces may hamper the market growth. Moreover, rising awareness among the people about continuous manufacturing with cost effective advanced technology like IoT, Artificial intelligence and machine learning may create the huge opportunity for the further growth of the global continuous manufacturing market.

Global Continuous Manufacturing Market Regional Analysis–

North America is expected to dominate the global continuous manufacturing market with the potential rate due to the early adoption of advanced technology in this region. On December 31st, 2016; the United States government has passed the 21st Century Cures Act to promote advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing through Continuous Manufacturing technology and to accelerate the transition to industry which was then followed by United Kingdom and European countries such as Belgium and Austria. Under the leadership of FDA to develop the continuous manufacturing techniques for pharmaceuticals, FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb has awarded USD 4.9 million in grant to support the introduction of innovative technology on 13 February 2018. Similarly in the Europe, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has also expanded its process analytical technology team to include continuous manufacturing technology into the practice.

The Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market due to rapidly increasing the manufacturing industries due to availability of low cost workforce with rising population, and rise in the government initiatives to support the cost efficient continuous manufacturing technology in this region. In Asia Pacific region, Japan formed the “Innovative Manufacturing Technology Working Group” for solving the issues related to good manufacturing practice inspection to facilitate the introduction of innovative continuous manufacturing technologies while ensuring quality assessment.

Key Benefits for Global Continuous Manufacturing Market Report–

Global Continuous Manufacturing market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Continuous Manufacturing market research report provides detail information about market introduction, market summary, global market revenue (revenue USD), market drivers, market restraints, market opportunities, competitive analysis, regional and country level.

Global Continuous Manufacturing market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Continuous Manufacturing market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global Continuous Manufacturing Market Segmentation:–

By Product Type: Integrated system, Controls/software systems, Semi-continuous, Continuous Granulators, Continuous Blenders, Continuous Compressors, Continuous Coaters, Continuous Dryers, Others

By Application Type: End product manufacturing, Solid dosage manufacturing, Liquid dosage manufacturing, API manufacturing, Others

By End-User Type: Full-scale manufacturing companies, Pharmaceutical companies, Research Institutes, Research & Development, departments, Contract Research Organizations, Contract Manufacturing Organizations, Others

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Request for Methodology Report @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/1135

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Continuous Manufacturing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Topical Products

1.4.3 Botulinum

1.4.4 Dermal Fillers

1.4.5 Chemical Peels

1.4.6 Microabrasion Equipment

1.4.7 Laser Surfacing Treatments

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Continuous Manufacturing Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Dermatology Clinics

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Continuous Manufacturing Market Size

2.2 Continuous Manufacturing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Continuous Manufacturing Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Continuous Manufacturing Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Continuous Manufacturing Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Continuous Manufacturing Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Continuous Manufacturing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Continuous Manufacturing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Continuous Manufacturing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Continuous Manufacturing Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Continuous Manufacturing Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Get Full Report:https://brandessenceresearch.com/heavy-industry/continuous-manufacturing-market-size

About Us: Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. ltd.

Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Contact us at: +44-2038074155 or mail us at [email protected]

Article: https://businessstatsnews.com Blog: http://www.dailyindustrywatch.com Blog: https://marketsize.biz Blog: https://technologyindustrynews.com Blog: https://marketstatsreport.com Website: https://brandessenceresearch.com/ Blog:https://tcbiznews.com/