At CAGR of 30.21% Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Size Set to Register 38.58 Billion USD by 2025

Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market is valued at USD 6.02 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 38.58 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 30.21% over the forecast period.

The rising popularity of 4G LTE and 5G connectivity in the automobile industry is one of the major factors expected to drive the growth Of Global Mobility As A Service Market.

Scope of Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Report–

Mobility as a Service (MaaS) is the integration of various forms of transport services into a single mobility service available on demand. The aim of MaaS is to provide an alternative to the use of the private car that may be as convenient, more sustainable, help to reduce congestion and limitations in transport capacity, and can be even cheaper. There’s also commercial and public ride sharing platforms as well as involving various modes of transport. Each transport option is often integrated into one digital mobile app that covers the process from start to end, including but not limited to booking, trip planning, and electronic payment. Mobility as a Service (MaaS) solutions integrate all stages of the journey of a commuter, including trip planning, booking, e-tickets, and payments. They provide a commuter one, user-friendly application that allows them to travel via transport methods like train, bus, and taxi. For example; Uber is a peer-to-peer transportation provider that’s branching out into short-term car rental and transportation system ticket purchasing.

Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market report is segmented on the basis of service type, application platform, business model, vehicle type and regional & country level. Based upon service type, the market is classified into self-driving car Service, ride-Hailing, car sharing, Bi-Cycle sharing, bus sharing and motorbike sharing. Based upon application platform, the market is classified into android, iOS and others. Based upon business model, mobility as a service market (MaaS) is classified as b2b, b2c, and p2p. Based upon vehicle type, mobility as a service market (MaaS) is classified as passenger car, bike and bus.

The regions covered in this Global mobility as a service (MaaS) market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Mobility as a Service (MaaS) is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Mobility as a Service Companies:

Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market report covers prominent players are like,

Lyft, Inc.,

Uber Technologies, Inc.

Beeline Singapore

SkedGo Pty Ltd.

UbiGo AB

MaaS Global Oy

Moovel Group GmBH

Qixxit

Splyt Technologies Ltd.

Transit Systems Pty Ltd.

Others.

The Rising Popularity of 4G LTE and 5G Connectivity in the Automobile Industry is the Major Factor Expected to Drive the Market Growth.

The rising popularity of 4G LTE and 5G connectivity in the automobile industry is the major factor expected to drive the growth of global mobility as a service market. 5G is still a few years away for connected-car manufacturers who want to provide the technology in their vehicles, and a hybrid 4G/5G system is more likely. According to Connected car report, approximately more than 90% of total connected cars will have a 4G LTE connection by 2022. 5G connectivity is expected to roll out in cars from 2020 onwards. In addition, increasing number of mobile payments is also one of the major factors contributing to the growth of the MaaS market. Near Field Communication predicted that the mobile payments will reach USD 3 trillion in the next five years. However, requirement for capital investments and lack of availability of technological capability may restrain the market growth. In spite of that, conjunction of several transport provider chains in holistic transport service ecosystem can create an opportunity for the further growth of the market.

Asia pacific is Expected to Witness a Fastest Growth in the Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market

Asia pacific is expected to witness a fastest growth in the global mobility as a service (MaaS) market due to increasing adoption of mobile devices and growing penetration of internet data services. According to Global E-commerce intellegence report, the number of mobile payment user in china reached 538 million in 2018. Europe is expected to show a significant growth in the global mobility as a service market due to the growing demand for on-demand transportation service, extensive role of government in the development of MaaS, and integration platform of mobility service ecosystem in this region. According to European transportation and storage statistics, the transportation and storage services sector accounted for 8.1 % of the total number of persons employed in the Europe in 2017.

Key Benefits for Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market Report–

Global market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Segmentation:–

By Service Type: Self – Driving Car Service, Ride-Hailing, Car Sharing, Bi-Cycle Sharing, Bus Sharing, Motorbike Sharing

By Application Platform: Android, iOS, Others

By Business Model: B2B, B2C, P2P

By Vehicle Type: Passenger Car, Bike, Bus

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Table of Content

Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

Chapter – Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

Chapter – Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis Chapter – Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type Chapter – Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application

