At 25.64% CAGR, Electric Bus Market Statistics 2021 | Top 10 Companies Analysis by Size, Industry Share, Growth Factors, Business Strategies, Trends and Forecast to 2027

Electric Bus Market is Valued at USD 35.14 Billion in 2018

Electric Bus Market Expected to Reach USD 173.68 Billion by 2025

Electric Bus Industry Grow in CAGR of 25.64% Over the Forecast Period.

Electric Buses Reinvented: $265 Billion Market (Source: idtechex.com)

China, the world’s largest bus maker(Source: mckinsey.com)

Indian electric bus market to account for 10 % of world e-bus market in 2025 (Source: sustainable-bus.com)

Market Analysis of Electric Bus

Electric buses are powered by electricity and propelled by traction motors. In conventional buses, internal combustion engines (ICEs) and fossil fuels are used instead of an electricity source and traction motors. Electric buses can use electric energy from on-board sources such as a battery or an electricity generator connected to the ICE, or off-vehicle energy sources such as overhead lines. In developing countries many public transport authorities have a great interest in introducing zero-emission electric buses due to the support efforts to reduce the air pollution. Electric vehicles are composed of fewer moving parts compared to traditional internal combustion motors. So, they require less operational and maintenance issues. Electric buses also have less parts than standard buses so they have lower maintenance costs over time- another factor contributing to savings.

The regions covered in this Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, Market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Market Key Segmentation:–

By Type:

Battery Electric Bus

Hybrid Bus

By Charging Type:

Autonomous

Non-Autonomous

By Customer:

Public

Private

By Application:

Shuttles

School Buses

Transit Buses

Others

By Regional & Country Analysis: (North America, US., Canada, Europe, UK.,France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

