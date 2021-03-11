At 23.96% CAGR, Cloud Migration Services Market Size Raising to USD 16.71 Billion by 2025

The Cloud Migration Services Market delivers a succinct analysis on industry size, regional growth and revenue forecasts for the upcoming years. The report further sheds light on significant challenges and latest growth strategies adopted by manufacturers who are a part of the competitive spectrum of this business domain.

Cloud Migration Services Market is valued at USD 3.71 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 16.71 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 23.96% over the forecast period.

Increasing investment in infrastructure migration to increase business process agility and automation, and rise in awareness about business continuity & ROI realization by cloud migration are some major factors drive the growth of the market.

Get Sample Copy of This Premium Report https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/1134

**The sample pages of this report is immediately accessible on-demand.**

Cloud migration service is a process of transitioning an enterprise data, infrastructure, applications, and many other business processes to the cloud. This is primarily done to bridge the gap between business demand and IT capacity. These services can also be used to migrate from one cloud platform or service to another. Cloud migration process identifies the areas of risk and mitigates them, also identifies opportunities to maximize performance and availability of critical business functions to lead future business growth of an organization. These services are widely adopted to ensure the ease and speed of cloud migration process and to increases availability of third-party tools and pre-defined templates designed for organization specific workloads. Migration from on-premise workloads to cloud infrastructure provide benefits such as cost reduction, optimized performance, scalability, and regulatory compliance. These services generally follow phased approach for cloud migration, which includes cloud assessment phase, proof of concept phase, data migration phase, application migration phase, leverage the cloud phase, and optimization phase. Hence, the global cloud migration services market is expected to show at a significant growth in the coming few years.

Global Cloud Migration Services market report is segmented on the basis of service type, deployment, enterprise size, application, industry vertical and by regional & country level. Based upon service type, cloud migration services market is classified into DevOps, disaster recovery, managed services, training and consulting, support and maintenance, automation and integration, application hosting and monitoring. Based upon deployment, the market is classified into public cloud, private cloud and hybrid cloud. Based upon enterprise size, the market is classified into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises (SMEs). Based upon application, cloud migration services market is classified into project management, infrastructure management, compliance and security management and others. Based upon industry vertical, the market is classified into manufacturing, energy & utilities, media & entertainment, retail, IT & telecommunications, healthcare & life sciences, banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI) and others.

The regions covered in this cloud migration services market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of cloud migration services is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Cloud Migration Services Companies:

Cloud Migration Services market report covers prominent players like,

Google LLC

VMware, Inc.

Rackspace, Inc.

Informatica, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

NTT Data Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

DXC

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Others.

Global Cloud Migration Services Market Dynamics–

Over the past decade, cloud computing adoption has shown a tremendous growth owing to increasing investments from small and medium enterprises. Globally, many organizations already tapped into the power of the cloud to take advantage of the benefits. According to a study published by Century Link, a telecommunications company, globally, the cloud computing technology is expected to generate revenue of USD 411 billion by 2020. Cloud migration is also gaining popularity for its real-time experience, business elements, and accessibility to the on-premise data. This technology also aids to set up and work on the basis of several units in minimal time. Furthermore, the migration of data is easy to store and access at a low cost, and it enhances its productivity or efficiency. According to Contegix LLC, in 2018, the average enterprise used a surprising 1,427 diverse cloud services, a threefold increase from that in 2013. However, legacy application compatibility issues and vendor lock-in are the major barriers for cloud computing adoption, which may hamper the market growth within the forecast period.

Global Cloud Migration Services Market Regional Analysis–

North America is dominating the cloud migration services market with the potential rate in terms of revenue for this market due to strong foothold of cloud migration vendors, which adds to the growth of the market. Some of them include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, and Google Inc., among others. For instance; in November 2018, IBM Corporation launched new services to help organizations accelerate the complex process of modernizing and migrating applications to cloud, and adopt the hybrid, multi-cloud strategy to speed up the business transformation.

The Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period due to an increased demand for cloud computing among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The city-state boasts a prime position among its neighbors’ when it comes to cloud computing adoption. In India, at present, it does not have a mature ecosystem that supports cloud IaaS services. A few players from the service provider segment such as Tata Communications, Wipro and NetMagic have services that are likely to evolve into more stable cloud offerings.

Key Benefits for Global Cloud Migration Services Market Report–

Global Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global Cloud Migration Services Market Segmentation:–

By Service Type: DevOps, Disaster Recovery, Managed Services, Training and Consulting, Support and Maintenance, Automation and Integration, Application Hosting and Monitoring

By Deployment: Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud

By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

By Application: Project Management, Infrastructure Management, Compliance and Security Management, Others

By Industry Vertical: Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment, Retail, IT & Telecommunications, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Other

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Request for Methodology Report @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/1134

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Cloud Migration Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Topical Products

1.4.3 Botulinum

1.4.4 Dermal Fillers

1.4.5 Chemical Peels

1.4.6 Microabrasion Equipment

1.4.7 Laser Surfacing Treatments

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cloud Migration Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Dermatology Clinics

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Cloud Migration Services Market Size

2.2 Cloud Migration Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Cloud Migration Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Cloud Migration Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Cloud Migration Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Cloud Migration Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Cloud Migration Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Cloud Migration Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Cloud Migration Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Cloud Migration Services Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Cloud Migration Services Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Get Full Report:https://brandessenceresearch.com/technology-and-media/cloud-migration-services-market-size

About Us: Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. ltd.

Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Contact us at: +44-2038074155 or mail us at [email protected]

Article: https://businessstatsnews.com Blog: http://www.dailyindustrywatch.com Blog: https://marketsize.biz Blog: https://technologyindustrynews.com Blog: https://marketstatsreport.com Website: https://brandessenceresearch.com/ Blog:https://tcbiznews.com/