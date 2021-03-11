At 20.32% CAGR, Container Technology Market 2021 | Top Companies Analysis, Outlook, Market Share, Trends and Segmentation and forecast 2027

Global Container Technology Market is valued at USD 867.89 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 3168.33 Million by 2025 with a CAGR of 20.32% over the forecast period.

Scope of the Container Technology Report:

Global Container Technology Market 2019 Industry research report is a proficient and in-depth research report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific). It covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key Vendors operating in this Global market.

Container technology is now being adopted widely because of it serving as a reliable and emerging way of packaging, deploying and running the application workloads not needing to move the hardware or the systems of operations physically. Moreover, it is helping the organizations in enabling a runtime which is self-sufficient and the abstracting away of particulars which exist in the operating systems as well as hardware. The application technology manages to categorize the applications and then allows them to be run simultaneously for the resource utilization in an efficient manner.

Container Technology Market Key Market Players Analysis:

Apcera, AWS, Chef, Cisco, CloudFoundry, ClusterHQ, CoreOS, Docker, EMC, Hashicorp, Joyent, Mesosphere, Microsoft, Openstack, Rackspace, Others

The global container technology market has been sizably valued in the past few years and the value is only going to increase in the period where the forecasts are made. The orchestration of containers involves the management of the service life of the containers. This also aids in the scheduling of the hosts and its automation, the monitoring of health, deployment and the sharing of the containers as well as the scaling of containers in addition to the descaling as well as load balancing. At the time when a container has to be deployed for the first time in a cluster, the tool of the container orchestration manages to schedule the deployment as well as finds the best host for placing the container on the basis of the predefined constraints. These containers may be placed as per the proximity they have related to the other metadata or the hosts or the labels. The container technology is used for managing the lifecycles of the containers post the running of them on the hosts.

The rising implementation of the architecture for micro-services, the surging levels of adoption of the technology of application container and the increase in the need of the containers as well as for scheduling the workloads and then proliferating the container platforms have been anticipated to make an impact on the global container technology market growth. The global container technology market has been restrained though due to the lack of skills with regard to cloud architect, though the increasing levels of investment on the technology of application containers are expected to offer a lot of opportunities which are lucrative for the expansion of the market.

Container Technology Market Key Segmentations:

By Type (Docker, Rkt, LXC and LXD, Containerd, FreeBSD Jails, Others)

By Applications (Container Monitoring, Container Provisioning, Container Security, Container Data Management, Container Networking)

North America has been garnering the highest market for container technology and this is because of the major levels of penetration of the technology of application container in the region by the larger enterprises. Moreover, the rising adoption of the technology of cloud computing has been boosting the global container technology market. In addition, the continuous advancements in the infrastructure of IT and the larger scale adoption of the technology due to the cloud computing presence and there being a major presence of the vendors for the container orchestration and there being an availability of the staff that is skilled.

The market has been segmented into the organization size, region and industry vertical. On the basis of component, the global container technology market has been bifurcated into the services and platform. As peer the size of the organization, the categorization has been done into SMEs and large enterprises. On industry vertical basis, the global container technology market has been segregated into governments, BSFI, telecom and IT. On the basis of region, the global container technology market has been analyzed as per the regions of LAMEA, North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe.

The major players in the global container technology market are Cisco Systems Inc. Amazon Web Services, Docker Inc, D2iQ, Google LLC., Oracle Corporation, SUSE, Red Hat, Rancher as well as Microsoft Corporation. There is a great trend of the containerization which is driving the global container technology market and most users have been using the products of this market.

