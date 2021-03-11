At 18.2% CAGR, Digital Payment Solution Statistics 2021-2027: Technology and Market Analysis by PayPal, Visa, Amazon, Apple Inc (APC), Paytm

Digital Payment Solution Statistics and Market Size

Digital Payment Solution Market is valued at USD 37.9 Billion in 2018

Digital Payment Solution Market Expected to reach USD 122.3 Billion By 2025

Digital Payment Solution Grow in CAGR of 18.2% over the forecast period.

The preferred payment method of global online shoppers is eWallets (36%), followed by credit cards (23%) and debit cards (12%). (Source: fisglobal.com)

More than 6.1 billion people will use digital payments by 2023 (Source: techradar.com)

Total transaction value in the Digital Payments segment is projected to reach US$4,934,741m in 2020. 2023 (Source: com)

Digital Payment Solution Market Analysis

In Earlier days payments are done in cash mode which requires paper work everywhere and all the transaction are done through the bank branch. Over the period of time there has been change in the technology and even with the working process which has increased the use of digital payment solution. Digital Payment solution include the variety of software which helps in the money transfer and makes the process faster and quick and also it does not require any paper work. These transaction can be done from anywhere to anyone it just require internet connection and login credentials.

Digital Payment Solution Market report is segmented on mode of payment, deployment, end user and by regional & country level. Based upon mode of payment, digital payment solution market is segmented into industrial point of sale and online sale. On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented into on premise and cloud based. Based upon end user, digital payment solution market is classified into Retail, Banking and Financial Service, Telecommunication, Government, Transportation, and Others.

Digital Payment Solution Companies

PayPal Holdings Inc.

Visa Inc.

com Inc.

Apple Inc.

Paytm Mobile Solutions Private Limited

Alphabet Inc.

MasterCard Incorporated (MasterCard)

CCAvenue (Avenues India Pvt. Ltd)

Stripe Inc., and Alipay.com Co. Ltd among

Others

Key Market Segmentation –

By Mode of Payment

Industrial Point of Sale

Online Sale

By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud based

By End Users

Retail

Banking and Financial Service

Telecommunication

Government

Transportation

Others

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America, US, Mexico, Chily, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

