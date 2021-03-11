At 17.33% CAGR, Digital PCR Market Worth USD 1312.3 Million by 2025

The ‘Digital PCR Market’ research report provides a succinct analysis on the recent market trends. In addition, the report offers a thorough abstract on the statistics, market estimates and revenue forecasts, which further highlights its position in the industry, in tandem with the growth strategies adopted by leading industry players.

“Global Digital PCR Market is valued at USD 428.7 Million in 2019 and expected to reach USD 1312.3 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 17.33% over the forecast period.”

Growing prevalence of chronic diseases is one of the major factors expected to drive the Global Digital PCR Market.

Get Sample Copy of This Premium Report https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/1138

**The sample pages of this report is immediately accessible on-demand.**

Digital polymerase chain reaction which is also known as digital PCR or dPCR is refinement technique with the help of biotechnology of conventional polymerase chain reaction procedures that can be applied to directly quantify and clonally amplify nucleic acids strands containing DNA, cDNA, or RNA. The key dissimilarity between dPCR and traditional PCR lies in the process of measuring nucleic acids amounts, where dPCR being a more precise method than PCR, even if error can be more in the hands of inexperienced users. A “digital” measurement system quantitatively and discretely measures a certain number of variables, whereas an “analog” measurement generates certain measurements based on already measured patterns. PCR carries out one reaction per single sample and dPCR also carries out a single reaction within a sample, but the sample is separated into a large number of partitions and the reaction is done in each partition individually. This separation enables a more reliable collection and sensitive measurement of nucleic acid amounts. The method is useful for studying variations in gene sequences such as copy number variants and point mutations and it has routine application used for clonal amplification of samples for next-generation sequencing.

Global Digital PCR Market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology, application and region & country level. Based on product type, global digital PCR market is classified as digital PCR equipment, consumables and reagents and software & services. Based upon technology, the market is classified into droplet digital PCR and beaming digital PCR. Based upon application, global digital PCR market is classified into clinical diagnostics, forensics, research and others.

The regions covered in this digital PCR market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of digital PCR is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Digital PCR Companies

Some major key players for global Digital PCR market are,

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

JN Medsys

RainDance Technologies Inc.

Stilla

Fluidigm Corporation

QIAGEN

Merck KGaA

Avance Biosciences

Others.

Global Digital PCR Market Dynamics–

The major factors contributing to the growth of the digital PCR market is increasing diagnostic and screening test due to prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, growing occurrences of hereditary and infectious diseases, increasing research on gene based studies and technological improvement in the field of biotechnology. According to World Cancer Research Fund, there were about 18 million cancer cases around the world in 2018, of these 9.5 million cases were found in men and 8.5 million in women. According to World Health Organization (WHO), worldwide 1 in 6 deaths are due to cancer. So to prevent cancer from spreading, early detection is necessary for which demand of digital PCR is growing worldwide. It has the capability to detect rare sequences such as HIV DNA in patients with HIV, and DNA from fecal bacteria in ocean and other water samples for measuring water quality. It can detect sequences as rare as 1 in every 1,250,000 cells for which it is widely used in genetic related research activities. dPCR is also used in liquid biopsy due to its ability to detect rare mutations which benefits the clinic to detect cancer, degree of tumor infection and disease progression. All these applications of digital PCR are supplementing it’s demand worldwide. However, the high instrument costs associated with dPCR and the technical limitations of PCR is restraining the market growth up to some extent.

Global Digital PCR Market Regional Analysis–

North America is dominating the digital PCR market with highest share due to growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, HIV, hepatitis etc., increasing adoption of novel genomic analysis products, high investment for genomic research and growing use of dPCR in healthcare industry in this region. For instance; the American Cancer Society has projected 1,762,450 new cancer cases and 606,880 cancer deaths in the United States in 2019 and for early prevention, healthcare sector will have more demand on advanced technology such as digital PCR.

Europe is estimated to have second highest share in global digital PCR market due to increased prevalence of chronic diseases, improved healthcare infrastructure and growing research and development activities in this region. For example, according to WHO, considerable HIV transmission continues across the WHO European region. In 2018, 141 552 newly diagnosed HIV cases were reported in 50 of the 53 countries registered in the WHO European Region, including 26164 from the EU. To better control the HIV infection, healthcare industries are adopting new diagnostic technology such as dPCR, driving the growth of the market. Asia pacific is expected to show high growth in this market due to growing economy, government initiatives to improve health care infrastructure, prevalence of diseases such as TB, hepatitis, malaria & cancer and adoption of new technology in this region.

Key Benefits for Global Digital PCR Market Report–

Global Digital PCR Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Digital PCR Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Digital PCR Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Digital PCR Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global Digital PCR Market Segmentation:–

By Product Type: Digital PCR Equipment, Consumables and Reagents, Software and Services

By Technology: Droplet Digital PCR, Beaming Digital PCR

By Application: Clinical Diagnostics, Forensics, Research, Others

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Get Full Report:https://brandessenceresearch.com/chemical-and-materials/digital-pcr-market-size

About Us: Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. ltd.

Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Contact us at: +44-2038074155 or mail us at [email protected]

Article: https://businessstatsnews.com Blog: http://www.dailyindustrywatch.com Blog: https://marketsize.biz Blog: https://technologyindustrynews.com Blog: https://marketstatsreport.com Website: https://brandessenceresearch.com/ Blog:https://tcbiznews.com/