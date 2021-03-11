Aquaculture Market Size, Top Players, Trends in Upcoming Years
Aquaculture involves cultivation of brackish water, marine water, and freshwater organisms such as carps, crustaceans, mollusks and salmon, under organized climatic conditions. It involves the farming of fish and other aquatic species.
The global aquaculture market is segmented on the basis of culture environment, and product.. On the basis of culture environment, the global aquaculture market can be segmented into freshwater, marine water, and brackish water. The market by product segment can be categorized into salmon, milkfish, trout, carps, mollusks, crustaceans, mackerel, sea bass, sea bream, and others (turbot and catfish). Carps are the most cultivated fishes and estimated to drive major demand, because of their extensive use in fish farming and high compatibility with non-ideal environmental conditions.
South America is expected to develop and expand its presence in the aquaculture industry, as Chile has recovered from the outbreak of salmon anemia infection. The major competitors of the global aquaculture market include Blue Ridge Aquaculture Inc., Cermaq Group AS, Marine Harvest ASA, Huon Aquaculture, Cooke Aquaculture, Eastern Fish Company, and Tassal Group Ltd., among others.
This study covers
- Major factors driving the market and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms
- Market restraints and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms
- Recent trends and evolving opportunities for the market participants
- Historical and the present size of the market segments and understand their comparative future potential
- Potential of on-demand logistics services, so the market players make informed decisions on the sales of their offerings
- Competitive scenario of various market segments across key countries in several regions for uncovering market opportunities for the stakeholders