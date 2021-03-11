Aquaculture Market Size, Top Players, Trends in Upcoming Years

Aquaculture involves cultivation of brackish water, marine water, and freshwater organisms such as carps, crustaceans, mollusks and salmon, under organized climatic conditions. It involves the farming of fish and other aquatic species.

The global aquaculture market is segmented on the basis of culture environment, and product.. On the basis of culture environment, the global aquaculture market can be segmented into freshwater, marine water, and brackish water. The market by product segment can be categorized into salmon, milkfish, trout, carps, mollusks, crustaceans, mackerel, sea bass, sea bream, and others (turbot and catfish). Carps are the most cultivated fishes and estimated to drive major demand, because of their extensive use in fish farming and high compatibility with non-ideal environmental conditions.

Request to Get the Sample Report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/aquaculture-market/report-sample

South America is expected to develop and expand its presence in the aquaculture industry, as Chile has recovered from the outbreak of salmon anemia infection. The major competitors of the global aquaculture market include Blue Ridge Aquaculture Inc., Cermaq Group AS, Marine Harvest ASA, Huon Aquaculture, Cooke Aquaculture, Eastern Fish Company, and Tassal Group Ltd., among others.

This study covers