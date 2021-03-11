Anti-Acne Serum Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

The anti-acne serum market size was valued at $810.2 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $1.5 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.90% from 2019 to 2026.

Anti-acne serum is skin care product that helps clear and prevent breakouts or blemishes. The product is being processed with the equal proportion of necessary natural as well as chemical ingredients.

The global anti-acne serum market is segmented into gender, distribution channel, and region. By gender, the market is classified into male and female. By distribution channel, the market is divided into online and offline. By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

In the recent years, consumers have been conscious about their appearance, which has eventually triggered the demand for different types of cosmetic products. Increase in celebrity influence, persistent self-consciousness about facial appearance, and societal influence to look good are some the key factors that boost the demand for anti-acne serum. Furthermore, rise in need to maintain looks and facial appearance among beauty-conscious customers serves as a key factor for the adoption and usage of anti-acne serum products.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR524

Furthermore, high susceptibility of women to develop acne and blemishes as compared to men augments the demand for anti-acne serum among women. According to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), over the past couple of years there has been surge in number of women in their late 30s and 40s reported to have acne. Most cases of adult female acne are mild to moderate. This is attributed to the fact that hormonal changes caused during pregnancy or menstrual cycle results in acne. Hence, rise in number of acne-related problems among women triggers the demand for anti-acne serum products, thereby boosting the growth of the global market.

However, in most of cases, use of cosmetic products temporarily accentuates the beauty of an individual or provides solution to acne-related problems. Moreover, various advanced beauty treatments are available in the market such as laser treatments, skin enhancement treatments, chemical peel, and steroid injections that ensure healing acne-related problems. According to the American Society for Surgeries, Americans have spent nearly $10.7 billion on cosmetic procedures in 2010. This trend is increasing and may eventually lead to low cosmetic sales. Hence, availability of advanced beauty treatments is anticipated to hamper the growth of the global anti-acne serum market.

The key players profiled in the anti-acne serum industry include Murad Europe Ltd., PCA Skin, GM Collin, Ulta Beauty, Inc. (Mario Badescu), iS Clinical, Clinique Laboratories LLC, Dermstore LLC, Glossier, Inc., Sunday Riley, and Estee Lauder.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and opportunities in the global anti-acne serum market.

– The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of current trends and future estimations that help evaluate the prevailing market opportunities.

– A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

– An extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

– The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth.

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR524

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Gender

– Male

– Female

By Distribution Channel

– Online

– Offline

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa