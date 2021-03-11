Analysis of Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Colloidal Metal Particles Market

Global Colloidal Metal Particles Market: Overview

The global colloidal metal particles market is likely to expand at a considerable pace over the period of forecast, which extends from 2019 to 2027.The global colloidal metal particlesmarket is likely to gathermomentum from its extensive application asadsorbents, and photocatalysts or catalysts. Colloidal metal particles find substantial use indietary supplements and in applications of drug delivery. It can be used in combination with other components or directly.

The global colloidal metal particlesmarket has been split on the basis of application, type, and region. Based on application, the market is further segmented into aluminum oxide, silver, gold, zinc, copper, platinum, palladium, iridium, and silica. On the basis of type, the global colloidal metal particles market is split into catalysis and photocatalysis, adsorbents, drug delivery, and dietary supplements.

Global Colloidal Metal Particles Market: Notable Developments

A few key developments related to the global colloidal metal particles market exhibit the changing dynamics. Two of such developments are:

In December 2017, Amsterdam-based AkzoNobel’s Specialty Chemicals, now known as Nouryon, made an investment of more than US$ 44 mn to augment its output capacity in Sweden. The investment was meant for its surface-modified colloidal silica products. This strategic move helped the companycater to the growing need of customers. Additionally, the expansion was also expected to help the company retain its position of leadership.

In 2016, Purest Colloids, Inc., launched MesoSGPR mixed colloid cream and MesoSilver 60 colloidal silver cream with trans-resveratrol. This new high-concentration formula cream utilizes the benefits of colloidal silver products, and is expected to meet the growing demands of consumers across the globe

Some of theleading market vendors of the global colloidal metal particlesmarket are as follows

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Purest Colloids, Inc.

SunForce Health & Organics

Evonik Industries AG

W. R. Grace & Co.

Tanaka Holdings Co., Ltd.

Global Colloidal Metal Particles Market: Key Trends

The global colloidal metal particles market is likely to exhibit the following trends and opportunities during the forecast timeframe.

Effectiveness of Colloidal Metal Particles Spurs Demand in the Market

Much of the expansion of the global colloidal metal particles market is ascribed to the shift toward nanoscale catalysts by the chemical industry. The efficacy of the catalystic component is augmented by the increased surface area per particle, which is a significant factor spurring the demand for these particles. In addition to its role in the chemical industry, colloidal metal particles find extensive use in dietary supplements. Expanding market for various dietary supplements is likely to have a positive impact on the global colloidal metal particles market.

The global colloidal metal particles market derives support from their many uses across different sectors. Colloidal silver particles are used to fight against pathogenic infections and allergies. These particles have also exhibited its effectiveness against different skin conditions such as chickenpox and acne. Colloidal copper is regarded as an anti-oxidant and it cleanses blood, which makes it effective against various skin conditions. Furthermore, availability of colloidal metal particles as over-the-counter product facilitates its wider reach.

On the other hand, toxicity of colloidal metal particles has presented many barriers for the expansion of the market. Studies have stressed that unregulated utilization of such metal particles results in the environmental pollution, which is likely to hamper the growth of the global colloidal metal particles market during the assessment period.

Global Colloidal Metal Particles Market: Geographical Analysis

Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and North America comprise the major regions of the global colloidal metal particles market.

From the regional viewpoint, China is likely to account for the lion’s share of the global colloidal metal particles market. Prominence of China competes with nations like North America and Western European nations. Countries such as Japan and Asia are expected to register substantial growth during the period of forecast.