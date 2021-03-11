Amusement and Theme Park Market Research Report 2021: COVID-19 Crisis and Impact Analysis to 2025

The report titled "Global Amusement and Theme Park Market: Size & Forecasts with Impact Analysis of Covid-19 (2021-2025 edition)", provides an in-depth analysis of the global amusement park market by value, by segment and by region.

The report titled “Global Amusement and Theme Park Market: Size & Forecasts with Impact Analysis of Covid-19 (2021-2025 edition)”, provides an in-depth analysis of the global amusement park market by value, by segment and by region. The report provides an analysis of amusement park market of the following regions: America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East and Africa.

Growth of the overall global theme park market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The competition in global theme park market is fragmented with several small players invading the market. However, the key players of the theme park market are Walt Disney Company, Merlin Entertainment Plc and Six Flags Entertainment Corporation. These key players are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Company Coverage

Walt Disney

Merlin Entertainment Plc.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Theme parks can be segregated on the basis of category into international destination theme parks and regional destination theme parks. The theme parks can also be segregated on the basis of types into family theme parks, regional theme parks, property theme parks, educational theme parks, etc.

Theme parks have different admission policies that includes, pay-as-you-go and pay-one-price.

Global theme park market has showcased high growth during the previous years and projections are made that the market would rise progressively in the forecasted years i.e., 2021-2025. The theme park market is expected to increase due to growth in urban population, increase in GDP per-capita, rise in middle class population, increase in international tourism expenditure, etc. The market faces some challenges such as, foreign exchange rate fluctuation, regulatory changes, threat of terror attacks, seasonal nature of industry, etc.

Moreover, some of the latest trends in the market are: surge in adoption of Internet of Things (IoT), rising prominence of Virtual Reality (VR) technology, budding Augmented Reality (AR) technology and innovations.

Few Points from List of Figures:

Figure 1: Classification of Amusement Parks

Figure 2: History of Theme Parks

Figure 3: Theme Parks by Category

Figure 4: Types of Theme Parks

Figure 5: Admission Policies of Theme Parks

Figure 6: Admission Policies of Theme Parks: Advantages & Disadvantages

Figure 7: Theme Park Lifecycle- Positive & Negative Feedback Loops

Figure 8: Global Amusement Park Market by Value; 2016-2020 (US$ Billion)

Figure 9: Global Amusement Park Market by Value; 2021-2025 (US$ Billion)

Figure 10: Global Amusement Park Market by Segment; 2020 (Percentage, %)

Figure 11: Global Theme Park Market by Value; 2016-2020 (US$ Billion)

Figure 12: Global Theme Park Market by Value; 2021-2025 (US$ Billion)

Figure 13: Global Water Park Market by Value; 2016-2020 (US$ Billion)

Figure 14: Global Water Park Market by Value; 2021-2025 (US$ Billion)

Figure 15: Global Arcades and Parlors Market by Value; 2016-2020 (US$ Billion)

Figure 16: Global Arcades and Parlors Market by Value; 2021-2025 (US$ Billion)

Figure 17: Global Amusement Park Market by Region; 2020 (Percentage, %)

Figure 18: America Amusement Park Market by Value; 2016-2020 (US$ Billion)

Figure 19: America Amusement Park Market by Value; 2021-2025 (US$ Billion)

Figure 20: Asia Pacific Amusement Park Market by Value; 2016-2020 (US$ Billion)

