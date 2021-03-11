Albinism Drug Market Size, Share | Outlook, Growth by Top Company, Development and Growth Factors by Regions Overview to 2027

The ‘Albinism Drug Market’ research report provides a succinct analysis on the recent market trends. In addition, the report offers a thorough abstract on the statistics, market estimates and revenue forecasts, which further highlights its position in the industry, in tandem with the growth strategies adopted by leading industry players.

Growing research and development activities regarding albinism treatment is driving the growth of Global Albinism Drug Market.

Albinism generally refers to oculocutaneous albinism (OCA), is a group of disorders of having little or no production of pigment melanin. People with albinism have vision problems, skin and hair problems. Albinism signs are apparent in a person’s skin, hair and eye color. These people are sensitive to sun light and are at risk of developing skin cancer. Not many effective medical treatment of albinism are presently available. But, Nitisinone, which is approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for treatment of hereditary tyrosinemia type 1, decreases plasma tyrosine levels and increases eye and hair pigmentation. Nitisinone may soon be applied for people with ocular albinism.

Global Albinism Drug Market report is segmented on the basis of type, end-user and by regional & country level. Based on product type, global albinism drug market is classified as Oculocutaneous Albinism, X-Linked Ocular Albinism, Hermansky-Pudlak Syndrome, and Chediak-Higashi Syndrome. Based upon application, global albinism drug market is classified into hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics and others

The regions covered in this Global Albinism Drug Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Albinism Drug is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Albinism Drug Companies:

Some major key players for global albinism drug market are,

Bayer

GlaxoSmithKline

Johnson & Johnson Services

HumanOptics

CENTOGENE

AbbVie

Merck

Celgene

Laboratoires Genevrier

Allerga Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals

Others

Global Albinism Drug Market Dynamics-

Increasing awareness about albinism treatment, technological advancement, growing special instruction from regulatory authorities, rising prevalence of genetic diseases and growing research on albinism are some of the major factors driving the growth of global albinism drug market. It is being estimated that about 1 in 17,000 people globally have some form of OCA and mainly prevalent in western developed countries. Albinism comes under the category of rare diseases, as 80% of rare diseases are due to inherited gene defects, it is also a gene defected disease. But many of these diseases lack effective treatments. That’s why albinism drug market is very niche market. For instance; Nitisinone, is approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently for treating hereditary tyrosinemia type 1, increases plasma tyrosine levels and increases eye and hair pigmentation. It is estimated that Nitisinone may soon be a potential treatment for ocular albinism patients. Another drug L-DOPA is in research for treatment of albinism which may create more market opportunity for albinism. However, less availability of effective treatment may hamper the market growth.

Global Albinism Drug Market Regional Analysis–

North America is expected to dominate the global albinism drug market due to active research on developing novel drug for albinism and increasing investment to find ways of treating albinism in this region. According to the National Organization for Albinism and Hypopigmentation, in USA, approximately one in 18,000 to 20,000 people suffer from albinism which will help in future demand of albinism drug.

Europe will have significant increase in business of albinism drug due to strict regulations in identifying the disease, developed healthcare infrastructure and increasing awareness of this disease from European albinism communities that are formed recently. In Europe, OCA2 cases are more common than other form of albinism due to regular migration from Africa to Europe and also due to resultant mutation of genes that have happened that were detected from genetic studies which may help in development of new drug.

Asia-pacific is also having its fair share of albinism cases such as OCA4 is diagnosed in one out of every four people affected by OCA in Japan. In China and Japan, OCA1 is predominant followed by OCA4. New gene and mutation are identified globally such as gene responsible for OCA5 in Pakistan and OCA6 which was first identified in China. Rising cases of albinism are expected to foster the growth of albinism drug market in this region.

Key Benefits for Global Albinism Drug Market Report–

Global Albinism Drug Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Albinism Drug Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Albinism Drug Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Albinism Drug Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global Albinism Drug Market Segmentation:–

By Type: Oculocutaneous Albinism, X-Linked Ocular Albinism, Hermansky-Pudlak Syndrome, Chediak-Higashi Syndrome

By End-User: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty clinics, Others

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

