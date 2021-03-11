AI in Fintech Market 2021 Size, Status and Business Outlook – IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, ComplyAdvantage.com, Narrative Science

The AI in Fintech Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The global AI in Fintech market was estimated at USD 6.67 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 22.60 billion by 2025. The market is also expected to witness a CAGR of 23.37% over the forecast period (2020-2025).”

Top Leading Companies of AI in Fintech Market are IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, ComplyAdvantage.com, Narrative Science, Amazon Web Services Inc., IPsoft Inc., Next IT Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Onfido, Ripple Labs Inc., Active.Ai, TIBCO Software (Alpine Data Labs), Trifacta Software Inc., Data Minr Inc., Zeitgold GmbH and others.

Key Market Trends:

Quantitative and Asset Management_ to Witness Significant Growth

– Fintech has been undergoing a continued evolution in the landscape of investment management. Advanced technology and solution adoption, including the use of big data, AI, and machine learning (ML) to help the businesses in evaluating investment opportunities, optimizing their investment portfolios, and mitigating the associated risks have been clinical in the technology adoption.

– The investment advisory services, for instance, are undergoing radical changes with the growth and evolution of automated wealth advisers. These advisers have the capabilities to assist the investors without the intervention of a human adviser, and can also be used in combination with a human adviser. It extends the ability to provide tailored, actionable advice to its investors with ease of access, at a partially lower cost.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

