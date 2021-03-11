Agrochemicals Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

The global agrochemicals market was valued at $241.6 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $336.4 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2019 to 2026.

The term agrochemicals defines a wide range of specifically engineered chemicals, such as pesticides, insecticides, fungicides, and others that effectively enhance the crop productivity by increasing soil fertility and protecting the crops against pests and weeds. Agrochemicals also includes synthetic fertilizers, hormones and other chemical growth agents, and concentrated stores of raw animal manure. Agrochemicals are further classified into synthetic, semi-synthetic, and bio-agrochemicals. The use of agrochemicals is an increasingly important thing in increasing the yield of agricultural crops.

The major factors that drive the agrochemicals market include the growth in demand for food, soil degradation, and increased adoption of bio-agrochemicals. Rapid increase in population results in rise in demand for food on a global basis, thus boosting the use of agrochemicals to enhance crop productivity. However, the presence of eco-friendly alternatives and increase in environmental concerns could hamper the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, significant growth opportunities are available in the market for the development of new and safe bio-based agrochemicals.

The global agrochemicals market is segmented into type and region. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into fertilizers and pesticides. Fertilizers are further classified into synthetic fertilizers (nitrogenous, phosphatic, potassic, and others) and bio fertilizers. The pesticides segment is further sub-segmented into herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players operating in the global agrochemicals market are BASF SE, Bayer AG, Dow, Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Sumitomo Chemical Company, Syngenta AG, The Mosaic Company, Yara International, Nutrien, Ltd., and FMC Corporation.

– BASF SE

– Bayer AG

– Dow, Inc.

– DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

– Sumitomo Chemical Company

– Syngenta AG

– The Mosaic Company

– Yara International

– Nutrien, Ltd.

– FMC Corporation

The other companies in accordance with agrochemicals are Makhteshim Agan Industries Ltd., CF Industries Holdings Inc., Jordan Abyad Fertilizers & Chemicals Company, and others.