Agricultural Fumigants Market 2021 by Key Players, Segmentation, Industry Growth, Opportunities and Forecast by 2027

Global Agricultural Fumigants Market is valued at USD 1.73 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 2.43 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 4.96% over the forecast period.

Increasing adoption of fumigants for the production and storage of cereals is one of the major factors driving the Global Agricultural Fumigants Market.

Scope of Global Agricultural Fumigants Market Report-

Agricultural fumigants are inserted into the soil and move through the soil air and dissolved in the water in the soil where it kills pests. Fumigants are tools available to the pest control industry. It is also used on grains and crops post-harvest to reduce insects, ticks & mites, nematodes, slugs & snails and fungal diseases. There are mainly three types of agriculture fumigants available such as solid, liquid and gas. Soil fumigants are used on many high value crops and provide benefits to growers in controlling a wide range of pests like fungi, bacteria, nematodes, insects and weeds. Soil fumigants are pesticides, when it is applied to soil in the form a gas to control pests which live in the soil and can disrupt plant growth and crop production. Liquid fumigants works for mold, pests and insects.

Global Agricultural Fumigants Market report is segmented on the basis of product, form, application and by regional & country level. Based on product, global Agricultural Fumigants Market is classified as 1,3-dichloropropene,chloropicrin, methyl bromide, metam sodium, phosphine and others. Based upon form, global Agricultural Fumigants Market is classified as solid, liquid and gas. Based upon application, global Agricultural Fumigants Market is classified as soil consumption and warehouse consumption.

The regions covered in this Agricultural Fumigants Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of agricultural fumigants is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Agricultural Fumigants Companies:

Global Agricultural Fumigants Market report covers prominent players,

Dow

AMVAC

FMC Corporation

BASF

DuPont

Syngenta

UPL Group

Detia-Degesch

Ikeda Kogyo

ADAMA Agricultural

Arkema

Chemtura

Eastman

Solvay

ASHTA Chemicals

Jiangsu Shuangling

Dalian Dyechem

Shenyang Fengshou

Jining Shengcheng

Nantong Shizhuang

Limin Chemical

Lianyungang Dead Sea Bromine

Others

Global Agricultural Fumigants Market Dynamics–

Increasing adoption of fumigants for the production and storage of cereals is one of the major factors drive the growth of the global agricultural fumigants market. According to The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO); it is anticipated that wheat production will be 763 million tonnes by 2020. In addition, rising need to increase agriculture production, increasing post-harvest losses and high prevalence of pest attacks are some of the factors expected to foster the demand for agricultural fumigants. As per FAO, an estimate that around 1/3 of the world’s food was lost or wasted every year. However, stringent rules & regulations of government regarding environmental and human hazard may hamper the global agricultural fumigants market. In spite of that, advancements in farming practices and storage technology may generate new opportunities for the further growth of the market.

Global Agricultural Fumigants Market Regional Analysis–

North America is expected to dominate the global agricultural fumigants market due to the increasing adoption of the fumigants in the food stock warehouses in this region. Asia-Pacific is expected to show a rapid growth due to huge area under crop cultivation, increasing high consumption of the pesticides and storage of large quantity of agriculture commodities in warehouses or storage structures in this region. In addition, growing population is also expected to boost demand for these products as they have an important role in the improvement of agriculture productivity. Furthermore, presence of manufacturers in India and China is also expected to benefit the growth of the industry across Asia Pacific during the forecast period. Many players are setting up their business base in this region as it aids in low manufacturing and labor cost, less stringent regulations and additionally huge government initiatives to grain production which focuses on improvising R&D activities for market growth.

Global Agricultural Fumigants Market Segmentation:–

By Product: 1,3-Dichloropropene, Chloropicrin, Methyl Bromide, Metam Sodium, Phosphine, Others

By Form: Solid, Liquid, Gas

By Application: Soil Consumption, Warehouse Consumption

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Table of Content

Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

Chapter – Global Agricultural Fumigants Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global Agricultural Fumigants Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. Agricultural Fumigants Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

Chapter – Global Agricultural Fumigants Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis Chapter – Global Agricultural Fumigants Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type Chapter – Global Agricultural Fumigants Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application

