Adult Diapers Market Expected to Reach USD 12835.04 million by 2025

Global Adult Diaper Market is valued at USD 8259.43 million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 12835.04 million by 2025 with a CAGR of 6.50% over the forecast period.

Brandessece Market Research recently added the Adult Diapers Market research report which offers a thorough study of the market scenario regarding the market size, share, demand, growth, trends, and forecast from 2020-2026. The report deals with the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted exports, imports, demand and trends in the industry and is expected to have some economic impact on the market. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the impact of the pandemic across the industry and provides insights into a post-COVID-19 market scenario.

Scope of The Report:

US Adult Diapers Market 2019 Industry research report is a proficient and in-depth research report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific). It covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key Vendors operating in this US market.

Adult Diapers Market Key Players Analysis:

Abena UK Ltd, Principle Business Enterprises, ChoiceShops Ltd. (Vivactive), Tykables, Rearz Inc., Healthcare Products, Inc. (Attends), Drylock Technologies, Linette, Carede, Chiaus (Fujian) Industrial Development Co., Ltd., other s

The market of adult diapers in the world has been at a significant level and has been expected to see a good amount of growth in the upcoming years. These adult diapers may be segregated under the products of incontinence care that are majorly worn by the individuals who are suffering from severe levels of incontinence, mobility difficulties, diarrhea and/or dementia in addition to the other conditions. The growth in the population that is geriatric, increased levels of affordability of the diapers and the rise in urbanization as well as the increase in awareness towards better conditions of hygiene were the stimulants of primary growth in the US adult diapers market.

Moreover, the products of incontinence care have been used increasingly in the centers of medicine, especially for the patients who are suffering from the acute illnesses because the diapers help in the prevention of leakage and maintenance of the levels of body fluids and provision of comfort. Besides, the use in medicine, there hasn’t been an increase in a marked level in the adoption for the diapers for more purposes like the divers in deep-sea, the pilots while they are on the longer flights as well as working at the manufacturing sites. Therefore, the uses of adult diapers for the medical purposes and non-medical purposes have been meant for bolstering the worldwide sales and in turn the US adult diapers market.

The technological advancements have been resulting in a major rise in the adoption of the disposable diapers by the population which is geriatric. The diapers have been offering an innovative method for effectively managing the problems of the incontinence as they made a gel-like bead core of polymer which increases the capacity of absorbency, which is in turn providing more comfort as well as protection for consumers. Therefore, there is an increase in demand for the disposable diapers because of the enhanced levels of retention and the absorption fluids capabilities and the projection of boosting the growth of US adult diapers market in the period of forecast.

Adult Diapers Market Segmentations:

By Product Type (Pant Type, Pad Type, Tape Type, Others)

By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)

Despite the favorable trends, and the factors like the lack of awareness as well as the social stigmas which are associated with the incontinence, especially in the countries which are underdeveloped have been anticipated to impede the market growth. Therefore the governments in the collaboration with the biggest manufacturers have been undertaking the initiatives which are aimed at the elimination of the social stigmas that has been in turn estimating for providing a good amount of growth for the US adult diapers market in the regions which are underdeveloped too.

On the basis of type, the US adult diapers market is being categorized into the type of pads, and the tape on these diapers. The segment of pull up/pant style has been accounting for close to one-third of the revenue in the last few years. It is going to represent the biggest share of the market of adult diapers in the period of forecast. These particular types are containing the multilayers of fibers which are enhancing the absorbency and providing of the protection for longer hours as well as the prevention of any irritation of skin.

Adult Diapers Market By Region

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

The region of Asia Pacific has been commanding the biggest share of the overall revenue in the last few years. It has been projected to register the biggest growth rate in the period of forecast in the US adult diapers market. The countries which are developing have been poised for the exhibiting the highest levels of growth because of the shift in lifestyles along with the habits too as the rising occurrences of the incontinence in the geriatric population. China and India has been projected for being at the center of this region because of the increase in the disposable incomes in addition with the women literacy rate.

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America, US, Mexico, Chily, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Continued….

