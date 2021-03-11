3D Printed Surgical Models Market Size, Trends, Growth | Share, Competitive Landscape and Key Players Strategies 2021 – 2027

The ‘3D Printed Surgical Models Market’ research report delivers a comprehensive analysis on the newest market drivers. The report also offers extracts regarding statistics, market valuation and revenue estimates, which further strengthens its status in the competitive spectrum and growth trends embraced by leading manufacturers in the business.

Global 3D Printed Surgical Models Market is valued at USD 505.9 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 1022.3 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 10.57% over the forecast period.

Rapid expansion of medical industry with 3D printing technologies due to the viability of cost reducing alternatives, increasing level of complex anatomies to optimize surgical repair and growing number of orthognathic & cardiac surgeries around the world driving the growth of the Global 3D Printed Surgical Models Market.

Get Sample Copy of This Premium Report https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/1141

**The sample pages of this report is immediately accessible on-demand.**

3D printed surgical models help surgeons to better plan operations in less time with minimal risk of complications. 3D printer can automatically print out models of a patient’s heart or bones whenever any surgeon requires better preparation for surgery. These surgical models have become more commonly used in hospitals. 3D printing has capabilities to improve the research knowledge and the skills of the surgeons and it helps in enhancing the relationship between patient and surgeon, increasing the level of understanding of the disease and effectively optimizes the surgical process and cost. 3D printed surgical models are perfect fit tools, as they offer good aesthetics and speedy recovery of patients. A high-resolution 3D model provides doctors a detailed view than the conventional 2D realm of radiography. With these models surgeons can trial new techniques and prepare equipment based on medical needs.

Global 3D Printed Surgical Models Market is segmented on the basis of product, end-use industry and region & country level. By product, the market is classified into neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, reconstructive surgery, surgical oncology and transplant surgery. On the basis of end-use industry, the market is classified into hospitals, clinics and ambulatory surgical centers.

The regions covered in this 3D printed surgical models market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of 3D printed surgical models market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

3D Printed Surgical Models Companies:

Key players of the 3D Printed surgical models market are,

3D Systems, Inc.

EnvisionTEC

Materialise N.V.

Stratasys Ltd.

GPI Prototype

Renishaw

Concept Laser

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

Joimax

Others

Global 3D Printed Surgical Models Market Dynamics-

Rapid expansion of medical industry with 3D printing technologies due to viability of cost reducing alternatives, increasing level of complex anatomies to optimize surgical repair and growing number of orthognathic & cardiac surgeries around the world are some of the major factors contributing to the increased demand of the 3D printed surgical models. Currently, most of the surgical departments have implemented 3D printing models starting from visual tactile aids for preplanning surgery and to complete virtual planning of the surgery. In addition, increasing trend towards patient specific implants in orthopedics’ field for bony reconstruction as well as rising incidences of neurological disorders is also supplementing the growth of this market. Globally, in 2016, neurological disorders were the leading cause of (disability-adjusted life year) DALYs with around 276 million people were affected and second leading cause of deaths. However, 3D printed surgical models are expensive, where hundreds of thousands of dollars need to spend for complex surgeries and these models cannot be used in the urgent cases. This can turned out to be restraining factor of this market.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Global 3D Printed Surgical Models Market

North America is expected to account for the largest share in 3D printed surgical models market due to the presence of leading medical device companies and increasing adoption of 3D printing technologies by augmenting R&D capabilities. These U.S. based medical companies are focusing on speed, accuracy and value added services for physicians and patients as well. For example; there are more than 6,500 medical device companies situated in the U.S., mostly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Asia pacific is emerging as the fastest growing region and expected to witness a higher growth in 3D printed surgical model market owing to the rapid growth in medical additive manufacturing and increasing cases of chronic diseases. Thus, Asian healthcare industry is constantly looking for new technology like 3D printing that can provide quality care to patients at a reasonable cost.

Key Benefits for Global 3D Printed Surgical Models Market Report–

Global market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global 3D Printed Surgical Models Market Segmentation:–

By Product: Neurosurgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Reconstructive Surgery, Surgical Oncology, Transplant Surgery

By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Get Full Report:https://brandessenceresearch.com/medical-device/d-printed-surgical-models-market-size

About Us: Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. ltd.

Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Contact us at: +44-2038074155 or mail us at [email protected]

Article: https://businessstatsnews.com Blog: http://www.dailyindustrywatch.com Blog: https://marketsize.biz Blog: https://technologyindustrynews.com Blog: https://marketstatsreport.com Website: https://brandessenceresearch.com/ Blog:https://tcbiznews.com/