Workforce Analytics Market Skyrocketing Revenue USD 860.4 Million by 2028 by 2028 and Growing at a CAGR of +15% with Eminent Players like WorkForce Software, Oracle, Beeline, Genpact, Workday, Tableau Software, PeopleFluent, Kronos, Nakisa, Visier

The workforce analytics market size is estimated to grow from USD 422.5 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 860.4 Million by 2028, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of +15 % from 2021 to 2028.

Workforce analytics enables the control and management of various aspects of workforce management and helps maintain employees’ details from the date of joining to the date of retirement. Moreover, workforce analytics incorporates HR activities such as time & attendance, scheduling & staffing, performance management, and employee benchmarking along with other core HR features. Workforce analytics helps to develop the productivity of HR staff by providing self-service web interfaces.

The report provides in-depth insights on the Workforce Analytics Software Market. It also provides detailed information about the major factors, such drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the market, along with a study of micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, growth prospects, and their contribution to the market.

Top Companies of Workforce Analytics Market :-

ADP, Beeline, Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., GainInsights Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Genpact Ltd., Kronos, Inc., Nakisa, Inc., Oracle Corporation, PeopleFluent Companies, PeopleStreme Pty. Ltd., SAP Success Factors, Tableau Software Inc., TALENTSOFT, Visier, Inc., Workday, Inc., and WorkForce Software LLC

Market Segment by Type :-

· Solution

· Services

· Managed

· Consulting

· System Integration

· Implementation

Workforce Analytics Market Segment by Deployment :-

· On Premise,

· On Cloud

Market Segment by Organization Size :-

· Large Enterprises

· Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Market Segment by Industry Vertical :-

· Banking,

· Insurance,

· Government,

· Retail,

· Logistics,

· Healthcare,

· Manufacturing

Workforce Analytics Market Segment by Intended Audience :-

Storage providers, Network providers, Banking Institutions, Insurance providers, Higher management, Research firms, Software investors, Software Developers, Software Testers, Analytics solutions providers, IT enablers, Database solutions, Cloud providers, Insurance companies, Banks, Telecommunication companies

Market Segment by Regional Outlook :-

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America

The global Workforce Analytics market research report is a comprehensive study to analyze the market in terms of various market segmentations and their sub-segments such as regions, applications, product types, etc. for the forecast period. It focuses on the major players in the Workforce Analytics market in terms of the competition analysis, value, sales volumes, SWOT analysis, and detailed company profiles.

