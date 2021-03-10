What is Biggest Trend Currently Witnessed in Radiotherapy Market?

According to a report by P&S Intelligence, the global radiotherapy market is projected to attain a revenue of $17,194.4 million by 2030, advancing at an 8.4% CAGR during 2020–2030. As per the World Bank Group, the worldwide healthcare expenditure rose to 9.9% of the global gross domestic product in 2017 from 8.6% in 2000.

The prevalence of cancer can be decreased by providing efficient medical care at initial stage of the disease, which can be done by radiotherapy and chemotherapy. Radiotherapy is majorly used for treating cancer, reducing the risk of cancer coming back if a person goes through surgery, and relieving symptoms if the patient cannot be cured. It is considered the most effective treatment for cancer, however, its effectiveness varies from person to person .

Geographically, North America dominated the radiotherapy market in the past, owing to the presence of major players, surging expenditure in the healthcare sector, rapid improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, regular strategic developments, and rapid increasing number of cancer cases in Canada and the U.S. The growing number of patients in the region are opening up various opportunities for the companies in the domain.

