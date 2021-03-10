Waste Derived Biogas Market Size, Share and Global Forecasted year 2030 | Fatpos Global

Biogas is the fusion of gases produced by the process of decomposition, which consists mainly of methane and carbon dioxide, and is mostly used as fuel. Biogas may come from crop waste, human waste, industrial waste, plant materials, dung, household waste, or food waste. Biogas is a renewable energy source and is a major substitute for conventional fuels.

Global Biogas Market is anticipated to exceed USD billion by 2030. The global biogas market is estimated to grow on the back of the following reasons. Awareness mounting among peasants, municipalities, and industrial workspaces about waste management methods is a key driver of growth in the global biogas market. Another factor expected to support the growth of the global biogas market is the shift from conventional and non-renewable sources to biogas which is a renewable source of energy, in various developed and developing economies. Increasing awareness about the judicious use of exhaustible sources of energy such as fossil fuels, reduction in carbon emissions, and ensuring a sheltered and sustainable energy supply is anticipated to propel the growth of the biogas market. It is also predicted that a decline in crude oil reserves coupled with disruptions caused by crude oil prices would boost demand.

Global Waste Derived Biogas Market: Key Players

ENGIE

Ebara Corp.

WELTEC Biopower

ADI Systems

Kruger USA

Republic Services

CH4 Biogas LLC

Scandinavian Biogas Fuels International AB

Pressure Technologies Plc

Cryostar SAS

Global Waste Derived Biogas Market: Segments

Energy Crops segment to grow at a CAGR during the forecast period

On the basis of substrate, the global biogas market is segmented into Sewage Sludge, Organic Waste, Energy Crops, and Others. The Energy Crops segment is forecasted to boost the substrate segment as it is a cheap crop and does not require much maintenance while being energy-efficient.

Less than 500 kW plants to drive the market

Based on the size of the plant, the market is segmented into Less than 500 kW, 500kW-3MW, Greater than 3MW. The “Less than 500kW” segment boost the overall market growth due to an increase in the development of more uptown and commercial plants. Additionally, a shift from polluting to more environment-friendly power generation is likely to propel the overall market growth.

Pre-Hydrolysis technology to boost the overall market growth

Global Biogas Market is categorized into Pre-hydrolysis and without pre-hydrolysis, by technology. The With Pre-hydrolysis segment held a market share of USD billion in 2019 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR. Minimal cost, waste recycling, and minimal waste production are some factors that favor the adoption of pre-hydrolysis technology across biogas plants.

Global Biogas Market: Drivers and Restraints

Drivers

Cheaper Substitute to Conventional Sources

Increasing awareness of the tenuous effect of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions on the environment should help in the growing installation of plants producing biomass worldwide. Production of fuel from biogas assists in removing the issue of dumpsites and landfills that are anticipated to have a positive impact on the market for biogas.

The sector incorporates significant opportunities for future growth as the market is expected to transpire as a replacement for traditional fuels, including diesel and petrol. In addition to a renewable energy source, the amount of carbon in biofuel is less. It emits fewer greenhouse gases which are expected to boost demand for biogas as a replacement for fossil fuels.

Restraints

Huge Installation Costs

Huge installation cost and large gestation period, i.e., the gap between installation and commencement of the plant is seen as one of the factors hindering the growth of the biogas market.

Global Biogas Market: Region

Global biogas market is segmented on the basis of regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world is classified as Middle-East and Africa. At present, Asia-Pacific is a major stakeholder in the global market as the region experiences the highest biogas production. Europe is the second-most market-leading region after Asia Pacific. Germany, Italy, France, and Switzerland are major biogas-producing countries in the European region. In the European Biogas Association, several European countries work together whose directives are to curb carbon emissions. Additionally, other countries like Belgium, Slovakia, Hungary, and the Czech Republic are reinforcing their biogas production levels. The rapid industrial growth and the growing importance of renewable energy production in China and India are projected to increase gas demand in the APAC region.

