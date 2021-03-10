Virtual Reality (VR) in Education Market Size, Analysis | Share, Trends, Growth and Industry Forecast 2027

Virtual Reality (VR) in Education Market is valued at USD 873.2 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 10,941.5 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 43.5% over the forecast period.

Increasing adoption of online education and rising investment in research and development regarding educations are the major factors driving the Global Virtual Reality (VR) in Education Market.

This detailed report on ‘Virtual Reality (VR) In Education Market’ put offers a succinct study on regional forecast, industry size, Revenue estimations related to the industry. The report further emphasizes primary challenges and growth trends adopted by leading manufacturers of the dynamic competitive spectrum of the ‘Virtual Reality (VR) In Education market’.

Virtual reality (VR) is the use of computer technology to create a simulated environment. The best uses of virtual reality in the educational environment are in telerobotics, which involves managing robots from a distance. It enables students to interact actively with each other. VR supports students with learning and knowledge remembering. In class, children can learn to program a robot to perform certain tasks and use virtual reality to experience the actions of robot in first person. The technology software in VR allows students to move and explore around classrooms while learning. Wearing VR headset, students can experience high-quality educational visualizations that impelling a positive impact on the entire learning process. It is very useful for students to get easily understand complex theories, concepts and subjects.

Global Virtual Reality (VR) in Education market report is segmented on the basis of devices, application, virtual reality and by regional & country level. Based on devices, the market is classified as smartboard, projector, laptop and mobile phones. Based upon application, the market is classified as schools, institutes, business organization and others. Based upon virtual reality, the market is classified as window on world, immersive system, telepresence and mixed reality.

The regions covered in this Virtual Reality (VR) in Education market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Virtual Reality (VR) in Education is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Virtual Reality (VR) in Education Companies

Virtual Reality (VR) in Education market report covers prominent players,

HTC Corporation

Unimersiv

Alchemy Immersive

Google

Samsung

Sony

EON Reality Inc.

Facebook Technologies, LLC

SimforHealth

Veative Labs

Schell Games

Avantis Systems Ltd

RegattaVR

Others.

Global Virtual Reality (VR) in Education Market Dynamics–

The increasing adoption of online education and rising investment in research and development regarding educations are the major factors expected to drive the growth of the global virtual reality in education market. According to The University of El Paso, Over 6 million Americans are pursuing an online education. In addition, growing adoption of concept of virtual classroom in various educational institutes is also fostering the growth of virtual reality in education market. According to UNESCO, more than 5,000 of the country’s 500,000 teachers have had a chance to become aware with the technology and 360ed launched its augmented reality 3D learning apps, covering English, biology and chemistry in 2018. These strategies will turn to boost the virtual reality in education market in coming years. According to UNESCO, global spending on R&D has reached a record high of almost USD 1.7 trillion and about 10 countries account for 80% of spending on R&D. However, expensive software and requires huge resources in terms of software and hardware may hinder the market growth. In spite of that, rising technological advancements and growing awareness with innovative VR technology may generate new opportunities for the further growth of this market in the coming future.

Global Virtual Reality (VR) in Education Market Regional Analysis–

North America is expected to dominate the global virtual reality in education market with highest market share within the forecast period. Heavy investments in R&D initiatives, technological expansions and integration of pioneering technologies, major players’ presence are the major factors expected to propel the growth of the market in this region.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to show a strong growth majorly due to the increased production of smartphones and growing internet penetration in this region. According to UNESCO, Mobile broadband connections accounted for 45% of the total connections base in Asia Pacific by the end of 2015, a figure forecast to rise to 70% by 2020. In addition, increasing demand for advanced education systems from countries such as India, China, and Japan will further foster market growth in this region. Furthermore, the rapid increase in research efforts undertaken in the fast emerging economies of this region is also expected to further reinforce the market growth.

Key Benefits for Global Virtual Reality (VR) in Education Market Report–

Global Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global Virtual Reality (VR) in Education Market Segmentation:–

By Device: Smartboard, Projector, Laptop, Mobile Phones

By Application: Schools, Institutes, Business Organization, Others

By Virtual Reality: Window on World, Immersive System, Telepresence, Mixed Reality

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

