Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market by Technology Enhancements and Demands 2021-Trend Micro Inc., Avast Software Inc., Sierraware LLC, Nubo Software Limited

The report titled Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market has recently added by MarketIntelligenceData to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The virtual mobile infrastructure (VMI) market is expected to witness a growth at a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period (2020-2025).

Top Companies operating in the Global Virtual Mobile Infrastructure market profiled in the report: Trend Micro Inc., Avast Software Inc., Sierraware LLC, Nubo Software Limited, Intelligent Waves LLC, Pulse Secure LLC, Raytheon Corporation, Prescient Solutions Group Inc., Fortinet Inc,, Genymobile SAS

Key Market Trends

Healthcare Segment is Expected to Grow Significantly

– Healthcare organizations have been looking for virtualization technology for its IT Infrastructure. With the increasing mobility strategy and BYOD trend in the sector, there have been increased risks for data security. According to HIMSS, 70% of doctors are using mobile devices to access patient information. Moreover, Arxan has stated that 90% of Android Healthcare/Medical apps have been hacked, 22% of which are FDA approved.

– Additionally, the increasing flow of mHealth, patient and billing data transcending smartphones, tables, and medical devices, users can achieve agile mobility for accessing data while complying with stringent PHI and HIPPA requirements. VMI also helps the point-of-sales operations to comply with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards, which specifies for credit card data handling.

– According to the US Department of Healthcare and Human Services, 40 million residents’ data were compromised in the country in 2019. Also, Cisco Systems has mentioned that cost of stolen records in the healthcare sector is among the highest at USD 429.

Global Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Market Segment by Type , covers:

On-Premise

Cloud

Market Segment by Applications , covers:

BFSi

Healthcare

Government and Defense

Telecommunications and IT

Manufacturing

Regional Analysis For Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

