Veterinary Therapeutics Market is projected to increase significantly at a CAGR of +6.0% from 2021 to 2028

Analysis of the Global Veterinary Therapeutics Market

The global veterinary therapeutics market was valued at US$ 25,974.2 Mn in 2016 and is projected to increase significantly at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2017 to 2026. The therapeutics drugs segment in the global veterinary therapeutics market is estimated to account for major revenue share of 55.6% in 2017.

Veterinary therapeutic is medical science that deals with maintenance of health, prevention, alleviation, and cure of disease and injury in both domestic animals as well as wildlife.

Major factors driving growth of the global veterinary therapeutics market are rising awareness regarding animal health, increasing ownership of companion animals, and continuous development of new drugs. In addition, rising clinical animal research initiatives, wider availability of drugs and vaccines, field compliance, product effectiveness, and safety are other factors further fueling growth of the global veterinary therapeutics market.

Moreover, government initiatives for import of animal feeds and easy availability of antibiotics are other factors boosting growth of the global veterinary therapeutics market.

However, availability of natural and herbal medications as alternatives for veterinary therapeutic treatments are some key factors restraining growth of the global veterinary therapeutics market.

Companies profiled in the report are Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Ceva Inc, Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC, Vetoquinol SA, Zoetis Inc., Virbac SA, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck Co. Inc.

Impact of COVID-19:

The Veterinary Therapeutics Market report includes overview, which deciphers value chain structure, industrial environment, regional examination, applications, market size and forecast. Usually a most recent report, covering the current COVID-19 effect on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has influenced each viewpoint of life all inclusive. This has brought along a few changes in market conditions. The quickly changing market situation and initial and future evaluation of the affect is secured within the report. The report gives an overall analysis of the market based on types, applications, regions, and for the forecast period from 2021 to 2028. It moreover offers investment opportunities and likely threats within the market based on a brilliantly investigation.

Table of Contents:

Some Major TOC Points:

Chapter 1. Report Overview

Chapter 2. Global Growth Trends

Chapter 3. Market Share by Key Players

Chapter 4. Breakdown Data by Type and Application

Chapter 5. Market by End Users/Application

Chapter 6. COVID-19 Outbreak: Radio Taxi Service Industry Impact

Chapter 7. Opportunity Analysis in Covid-19 Crisis

Chapter 9. Market Driving Force

And Many More…

