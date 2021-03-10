Ventilation Fan Market Size, Share, Trends | Industry Forecast 2027

The ‘Ventilation Fan Market’ research report provides a succinct analysis on the recent market trends. In addition, the report offers a thorough abstract on the statistics, market estimates and revenue forecasts, which further highlights its position in the industry, in tandem with the growth strategies adopted by leading industry players.

Rising awareness regarding the benefits of ventilation in domestic sector driving the growth of global ventilation fan market.

Ventilation fans are used to circulate the air in the buildings or houses. The use of ventilation fans can overcome the issue of respiratory diseases. It is used to maintain an ideal temperature and air quality across the rooms. It helps to create a healthy indoor environment by drawing excess moisture and unwanted odor from a room. Also, it is used to pull out moisture and odors from the bathroom, improving air quality. These ventilators can rid home of pesticides, pet dander, smoke and other types of bad air, as well as to keep home from becoming too humid. Excess humidity can cause health problems. That’s extra humidity also can change and rot furniture, cause peeling paint and ruin precious possessions. Ventilation fan has various type of application such as residential, commercial and industrial.

Ventilation fan market report is segmented on the basis of type, raw material, deployment, end-user and by regional & country level. Based upon type, ventilation fans market is classified into centrifugal fans and axial fans. Based upon raw material, ventilation fans market is classified into metal and plastic. Based upon deployment, ventilation fans market is classified into wall-mounted and ceiling-mounted. Based upon end user, ventilation fans market is classified into residential, commercial and industrial.

The regions covered in this ventilation fan market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of ventilation fan is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Ventilation Fan Manufacturers:

Ventilation fan market report covers prominent players like,

Panasonic Corporation

Nortek Inc.

Systemair AB

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Havells India Ltd

Greenwood Airvac

Polypipe Ventilation

Vent-Axia

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Airflow Developments Ltd

Titon plc.

Volution Group Plc

Others

Ventilation Fan Market Dynamics –

Increasing awareness regarding the benefits of ventilation in domestic sector is playing key role to driving the growth of the ventilation fans market. In addition, the use of ventilation fans can overcome the issue of respiratory diseases. It is used to maintain an ideal temperature and air quality across the rooms. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, about 4.2 million died due to ambient air pollution in 2016. The deployment of such products with energy efficient, noise free, sync with the design of the room and are easy to clean are the major factors expanding the growth of the ventilation fans market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 17% of lung cancer deaths in adults are attributable to exposure to carcinogens from household air pollution in 2018 and about 3.8 million deaths per year due to smoke from dirty cook stoves and fuels. However, high cost with limited resources of raw materials and small apartments have limited window set-ups will hamper the development of ventilation fans market. Moreover, innovative technology in domestic sectors and the increasing investment in research and development are expected to boost the opportunity for the growth of ventilation fans market.

Ventilation Fan Market Regional Analysis –

North America is dominating the ventilation fan market with the highest share due to rising awareness among the people about advanced technology for healthcare. Presence of new builder in construction with quality, comfort, and energy efficiency for airtight homes, these factors are expected to contribute to the regional growth in the forecast period. Besides, favorable government initiatives toward healthcare and increase in number of research collaborations are some of the drivers expected to accelerate the market growth.

The Asia Pacific and the Middle East is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period with due to the increase in healthcare expenditure, rising awareness about air pollution, minimize labor cost for production and availability of effective infrastructure in emerging countries, such as China and India. These are the major factors increase the growth of markets in forecast period.

Ventilation Fan Market Segmentation –

By Type:- Centrifugal Fans, Axial Fans

By Raw Material:- Metal, Plastic

By Deployment:- Wall-mounted, Ceiling-mounted

By End-users:- Residential, Commercial, Industrial

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

