Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Size, Share | Market Trends and Industry Forecast 2027

Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market is valued at USD 992.84 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 1559.52 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period.”

Rising demand for the treatment of infectious diseases such as hepatitis B, malaria, influenza virus etc. along with research and developments related to the new vaccine discovery and surge in awareness among the people about the vaccination are some important factor driving the growth of vaccine contract manufacturing market.

The latest report pertaining to ‘Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market’ provides a detailed analysis regarding market size, revenue estimations and growth rate of the industry. In addition, the report illustrates the major obstacles and newest growth strategies adopted by leading manufacturers who are a part of the competitive landscape of this market.

The vaccine contract manufacturing is the process of producing the vaccination require for the treatment of various infectious diseases on the contract basis due to the huge requirement on early basis. According to the WHO, the global vaccination rate is rapidly increasing from 76% in 2013 and able to reach upto 90% with surge in immunization rate with the help of vaccines to demonstrate the high clinical demand for vaccinations. In addition to this rise in usage for vaccines, the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies have introduced the contract based manufacturing in order to meet the global substantial demand so as to reduce the high costs of development and complex production protocols. It has become even more difficult for stakeholders to set up in-house expertise for large-scale manufacturing of vaccines. Due to this, the vaccine developers have started to outsource their manufacturing operations to contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs). Particularly, small and mid-sized players in this sector have intended to outsource a substantial proportion of clinical development and commercial-scale manufacturing processes to contract service providers. In addition to this, even huge pharmacy players are gradually entering into long-term business relationships with CMOs in order to optimize resource utilization and manage costs.

The global vaccine contract manufacturing market is segmented on the basis of type of vaccine, scale of operation, types of expression systems, size of the service provider and geography. On the basis of type of vaccine, global vaccine contract manufacturing market is divided into pandemic vaccines, preventative vaccines, seasonal vaccines, adjuvant vaccines and others. According to WHO in 2019, the overall cases of seasonal epidemic illness are estimated to about 3 to 5 million and about 290 000 to 650 000 respiratory deaths which can be prevented or reduced by the use of certain seasonal vaccination among the children’s and elderly population. On the basis of scale of operation, global vaccine contract manufacturing market is divided into preclinical, clinical and commercial. On the basis of types of expression systems, the market is segmented into mammalian, microbial and others. Based on size of the service provider, the vaccine contract manufacturing is classified as small-size, medium size and large size.

The regions covered in global Vaccine Contract Manufacturing services Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, Global Melanoma Drug Market sub divided in to U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Companies:

Global vaccine contract manufacturing services market reports cover prominent players like,

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Baxter BioPharma Solutions

Boehringer Ingelheim

Lonza

Meridian Life Science

Catalent

Sigma Aldrich Fine Chemicals

Merck Synco Bio Partners

Charles River Laboratories

IDT Biologika

Omnicare Clinical Research Inc.,

Others.

Global Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Services Market Dynamics –

The key factor for growth of global vaccine contract manufacturing market is the rise of demand in the market by pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies for outsourcing of vaccination including various clinical trials for advanced new drugs against various infectious diseases like Swine flu,Covid-19 virus etc. As per National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the first testing in humans of an experimental vaccine for the new corona virus has been started on 16th of March 2020. According to the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations (IFPMA) in 2020, registered research-based pharmaceutical industries have been employed more than 2 million people for research, development and provide medicines and vaccines that improve the life of patients worldwide. In addition to this, the number of new biological or chemical research based products launched globally in the market has been increased to 226 in the 2011-2015 period compared with 146 in the earlier decade. However the vaccine contract manufacturing market is hampered by some of the major factors including faces the lack of appropriate and sufficient infrastructure, weak information management system across the region and vaccine stock out issues and inadequate human resource capacity especially at the peripheral level as well as the vaccination needs continuous monitoring at perfect storage temperatures. Moreover rising focus on specialty medicines with technological advancement using artificial intelligence, IoT, big data for the manufacturing of vaccines along with the government initiative and rising people’s health cautiousness has created huge opportunity to fuel the global vaccine contract manufacturing market in the forecast period. In every country, the government is taking initiatives for utilization of vaccines to reduce and prevent the diseases. In 2018, the Democratic Republic of the Congo has been officially launched for implementation “Mashako Plan” with the aim to increase vaccination session by 20% compares to previous year. In addition to this, in 2018 Venezuelan health system, has conducted a national campaign vaccinating 8.6 million children 6 months to 15 years of age, and 460,844 individuals 15 years and older.

Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Regional Analysis –

North America is expected to dominate the vaccine contract manufacturing market with the potential rate due to presence of biopharmaceutical, and pharmaceutical companies for clinical research studies as well as rise in infectious diseases like measles, hepatitis-B, chickenpox etc. in this region. According to the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers Association (PhRMA), U.S. firms has more than half of the world’s research & development in pharmaceuticals spending USD 75 billion and hold the intellectual property rights on most new medicines through its advanced contract based clinical research. In addition to this according to WHO in 2018, Americas 12 countries were reported 16818 confirmed measles cases with a regional incidence rate of 16.8 per million populations, the highest rate recorded during this period.

Europe is the second-largest region for dominating the growth of vaccine contract manufacturing due to rise of infectious diseases like hepatitis-B, Corona virus, and many other due to unhealthy diet and sedative lifestyle.

The Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market due to rapidly increasing the prevalence of infectious diseases such as malaria, hepatitis-B, Corona virus etc. and rapid adoption of vaccination to prevent these diseases. According to recent data by WHO in 2018, the African region 40 countries in the have introduced pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, and the rotavirus vaccine was introduced through campaign mode for routine immunization whereas with the technical support from AFRO 42.65 million persons have been vaccinated through reactive mass vaccination campaigns which rises the outsourcing of such vaccination in these region.

Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Segmentation –

by Type of Vaccine: Pandemic vaccines, Preventative vaccines, Seasonal vaccines, Adjuvant vaccines, Others

by Basis Scale of Operation: Preclinical, Clinical, Commercial

by Types of expression systems: Mammalian, Microbial, Others

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

