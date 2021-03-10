Urology Devices Market A Competitive Landscape And Professional Industry Survey 2018 – 2026

Urology Devices Market – Overview

This report studies the current as well as future prospects of the global urology devices market. Stakeholders of this report include companies and intermediaries engaged in the manufacture, commercialization, and provision of urology devices and new players planning to enter the market. The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, along with a market snapshot, providing overall information on various segments considered in the scope of the study. The section also provides information and data analysis of the global urology devices market in terms of product, end-user, and region.

The global urology devices market has been segmented based on product, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the global market has been classified into dialysis, endoscopes, endovision systems & peripheral instruments, laser & lithotripsy, robotic systems, urodynamic systems, urology catheters, biopsy devices, stents, urology guidewires, drainage bags, and others. Based on end-user, the global urology devices market has been segregated into hospitals, dialysis centers, and others. The hospitals segment is expected to dominate the global urology devices market during the forecast period.

Bottom-up approach has been employed for determining the size of the global urology devices market, using various market indicators obtained from secondary sources, which included analysis of launched products and mapping of demand of urology devices of top market players in specific regions. Top-down approach has been used to derive the market size of different product segments, wherein market size of parent market was obtained through secondary sources and analyzed for sales by narrowing down to revenue percentage for product segment through extensive analysis of investor presentations, press releases, primary interviews, and others. Data triangulation is based on both secondary research (top-down and bottom-up approaches) and primary research. Moreover, historical year-on-year growth has been taken into consideration while estimating the market size. Market value and forecast, in terms of US$ Mn, for each segment has been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026. The report also provides compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in percentage for each segment for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

The overview section of the report explores market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and key trends that have significant impact on the global urology devices market and may influence it in the near future. Market attractiveness analysis has been provided to explain the intensity of competition in the market across regions. These analyses are likely to help market players take strategic decisions to strengthen their positions and grow their share in the global urology devices market. The report also comprises epidemiological overview.

In terms of region, the global urology devices market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Market size and forecast for each of these regions have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGR for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The report also provides market size and forecast for major countries in the above mentioned regions. A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining the market and growth opportunities has been provided in the overview section.

Major players operating in the global urology devices market are Boston Scientific Corporation, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, C. R. Bard, Inc. (Becton, Dickinson and Company.), Richard Wolf GmbH., Intuitive Surgical, Fresenius Medical Care, Olympus Corporation, Cook Medical, Siemens Healthineers (Siemens AG), Baxter International Inc., Stryker, Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, and Dornier MedTech.

