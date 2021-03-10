Understanding Impact of COVID-19 on Decorative Laminates Market

Ecommerce, New Products Help Reinvent Product Demand During COVID-19 Pandemic

In order to help businesses navigate through the coronavirus crisis, companies in the decorative laminates market are maintaining robust supply chains and catering to mission-critical applications in healthcare, retail, and hospitality sectors. ATI Decorative Laminates has recently announced to enter the eCommerce business to revive the demand amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic for innovative and new products such as its Acrylic Divider Panels and Deco-Defender products.

Antibacterial laminates are generating business opportunities for manufacturers in the decorative laminates market. However, many people are still hesitant to increase their spending on non-essential goods such as furniture, laminates, and home interior products. In such cases, eCommerce and social media platforms are helping to drive the revenue of the market by boosting the demand for antibacterial laminates and coatings.

Enquiry Before Buying:https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=33638

Laminate versus Veneer: Which is Better?

Laminates are usually more pocket-friendly and affordable than veneer. However, in terms of aesthetics, veneer materials are more elegant and graceful than laminates, since the latter is mass produced and lacks uniqueness. In terms of variety, companies in the decorative laminates market are capitalizing on this advantage, as laminates are available in textured, high-gloss, soft, and matte finishes. However, veneers are available in a limited number of shades involving paper backed, laid up, and reconstituted veneer materials.

Veneers require more maintenance as compared to laminates. Such advantages are translating into business opportunities for stakeholders in the decorative laminates market. They are increasing the availability of scratch-resistant and waterproof laminates.

Request For Custom Research

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=33638

Residential Remodeling, Office Spaces Fuel Demand for Decorative Laminates

The decorative laminates market is projected to cross US$ 72.1 Bn by 2030. Manufacturers are broadening their revenue streams in commercial and office spaces. Advanced 1mm laminates are gaining popularity for offering a serene and soothing atmosphere in Indian office spaces. Customers are preferring zero finish laminates at high traffic places such as offices.

Laminates in countertops and cabinets are gaining prominence in the residential remodeling and design industry. Manufacturers in the decorative laminates market are increasing the availability of cost-efficient laminates so that customers can splurge on other essential products for residential remodeling applications. As such, manufacturers are gaining awareness about stone texture countertops, high gloss, and matte finish laminates that offer a modern look in residential applications.

Buy Now :https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=33638<ype=S

Synchronized Laminates Impersonating Genuine Wood Gaining Popularity in Interior Décor

Apart from high pressure and low pressure laminates, companies in the decorative laminates market are increasing their output capacities in synchronized laminates and PVC (Poly Vinyl Chloride) laminates to expand their revenue streams. This explains why the market is projected to expand at a favorable CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period. Synchronized laminates are being highly publicized as enriching overlays that resemble genuine wood. Manufacturers are developing these overlays with emblazoned surfaces that mimic the genuine wood grain plan.

Design vision and ability to play with different laminates are translating into revenue opportunities for companies in the decorative laminates market. High gloss laminates are being preferred in interior décor.

About Us :

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.