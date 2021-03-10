Underfloor Heating Market Size,Demand and Technology Acquisitions 2021 – 2025

The Underfloor Heating Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The underfloor heating market is expected to reach a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).”

Top Leading Companies of Underfloor Heating Market are Uponor Corporation, Emersion Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, DanfossÊGroup, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric, Nexans S.A.Ê, Amuheat, nVent ElectricÊPLC, Flexel International Limited and others.

Key Market Trends:

Residential Sector to Drive the Market Growth

– The residential sector holds the maximum market share for the under-floor heating market due to people’s rising inclination towards a better standard of living. Moreover, refurbishment activity and smart home initiatives further boost the market growth. The smart home market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 25% over the 2020 – 2025 and is expected to reach USD 246.42 billion by 2025, compared to USD 64.60 billion in 2019.

– Under-floor heating is 15-20% more energy efficient than traditional methods and, therefore, reduces the overall carbon footprint of a building. They are hence considered as an optimal solution for heating the homes. Further, Government advisers have even recommended recently to ban gas boilers installation in new homes by 2025, which stimulates market growth.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

