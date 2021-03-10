U.S. Tequila Market Analysis With Key Players, Applications, Future Growth Scenario, Trends and Forecasts 2022

Tequila is a popular distilled beverage and type of alcoholic drink made from the blue agave plant in Mexico. Mexico is the only origin of tequila. Tequila is produced from agave, a plant that is part of the agavoideae subfamily and originates in arid regions. There are over 290 agave species but only Tequilana Weber blue variety can be used to make tequila.

Mexico is the second largest consumer of tequila after the United States. Mexican law states that tequila can be produced in the state of Jalisco and limited municipalities in the states of Guanajuato, Michoacán, Nayarit and Tamaulipas.

All tequila must contain at least 51% blue agave. Good tequila is 100% blue agave which will be clearly marked on the bottle. Tequila which is not 100% agave is called mixto as it is blended with sugar and water during distillation. Tequilas are broadly categorized into five types, Blanco, Joven, Reposado, Anejo and Extra Anejo. Some tequilas are clear and are called blanco or silver tequila. Other takes on a brown color due to one of two possible sources. Gold tequilas often get their color from the addition of caramel or other additives. Some tequilas are flavored with small amounts of sherry, prune concentrate and coconut.

The U.S. tequila market is expected to grow in future due to improvement in economic condition, growing Hispanic population, rising popularity among millennial population and growing female population. Key trends of this market include premiumisation, increasing demand for handcrafted tequilas, new product introduction and rise in cocktail culture. However, there are some factors which can hinder the growth of the market which includes decrease in agave plantation and growing cannabis consumption in the U.S.

The report “U.S. Tequila Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2018-2022)” by Koncept Analytics provides an extensive research and detailed analysis of the present market along with future outlook. The report discusses the major growth drivers and challenges of the U.S. market. The report profiles the key players of the market including Becle SAB de CV, Suntory Holdings Limited, Pernod Ricard and Brown Forman Corporation.

Table of Content

1. Introduction

1.1 Tequila

1.2 History of Tequila

1.3 Tequila Production

1.4 Classification of Tequila

1.5 Categories of Tequila

2. The U.S. Tequila Market

2.1 The U.S. Tequila Market by Value

2.2 The U.S. Tequila Market Forecast by Value

2.3 The U.S. Tequila Market Share by Value

2.4 The U.S. Tequila Market by Volume

2.5 The U.S. Tequila Market Forecast by Volume

2.6 The U.S. Tequila Market Share by Volume

2.7 The U.S. Tequila Market by Price Segment

2.7.1 The U.S. Tequila Market Share by Price Segment

2.7.2 The U.S. Tequila Market Share Forecast by Price Segment

2.7.3 The U.S. Tequila Market by Price Segment

2.7.4 The U.S. Tequila Market Forecast by Price Segment

2.8 The U.S. Tequila Volume by Price Segment

2.8.1 The U.S. Tequila Volume Share by Price Segment

2.8.2 The U.S. Tequila Volume Share Forecast by Price Segment

2.8.3 The U.S. Tequila Volume by Price Segment

2.8.4 The U.S. Tequila Volume Forecast by Price Segment

2.9 The U.S. Tequila Import Share by Value

2.10 The U.S. Tequila Import by Value

2.11 The U.S. Tequila Import Share by Volume

2.12 The U.S. Tequila Import by Volume

2.13 The U.S. Tequila Consumption Share by States

3. Market Dynamics

3.1 Growth Drivers

3.1.1 Improvement in Economic Condition

3.1.2 Growing Hispanic Population

3.1.3 Increasing Popularity among Millennial Population

3.1.4 Increasing Urban Population

3.1.5 Rising Female Population

3.2 Key Trends & Developments

3.2.1 Rise in Premiumisation

3.2.2 Introduction of New Tequila Products

3.2.3 Rise in Cocktail Culture

3.2.4 Increasing Demand of Handcrafted Tequila

3.3 Challenges

3.3.1 Increasing Cannabis Consumption

3.3.2 Decrease in Agave Plantation

4. Competitive Landscape

4.1 Global Market

4.1.1 Revenue and Market Cap Comparison

4.2 The U.S. Market

4.2.1 The U.S. Tequila Volume Share by Brand

4.2.2 The U.S. Tequila Volume Comparison by Brand

4.2.3 The U.S. Luxury Tequila Volume Comparison

Continue…

