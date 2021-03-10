U.A.E. Heating Equipment Market Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, and Emerging Technologies

As per a P&S Intelligence report, the U.A.E. heating equipment market attained a value of $89.5 million in 2019 and is projected to generate a revenue of $121.4 million by 2030, advancing at a 2.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2030). The hospitality sector in the U.A.E. is witnessing considerable growth, owing to the increase in tourism activities in the country.

The rise in the tourism activities contributed a revenue of $18.6 billion to the national gross domestic product in 2016 in the country. It is further expected that the tourism industry will contribute $116.1 billion to the country’s economy.

Several projects are being launched for attracting 20 million tourists to Dubai by 2020 and 10 million tourists to Sharjah by 2021. In order to cater to the needs of the rising number of people coming to the country from all the around, numerous hotels are being built in the country. This increasing construction of hotels and other buildings will result in a rising requirement for heating systems as well.

