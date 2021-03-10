Travel Retail Market to see Huge Growth by 2029 | Dufry AG, Shilla Duty Free DFS Group, Heinemann, Lagardère Travel Retail, Lotte Duty Free

”

The report titled “Travel Retail Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2021-2029” published by Straitsresearch utilizing diverse methodologies aims to examine and put forth in-depth and accurate data regarding the global Travel Retail Market. The report is segregated into different well-defined sections to provide the reader with an easy and understandable informational document. Further, each section is elaborated with all the required data to gain knowledge about the market before entering it or reinforcing their current foothold. The report is divided into: Dufry AG

Shilla Duty Free DFS Group

Heinemann

Lagardère Travel Retail

Lotte Duty Free

Retrail GmbH

In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Travel Retail market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this Travel Retail market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.

Request An Exclusive Sample Copy of This Travel Retail Market report at: https://straitsresearch.com/report/travel-retail-market/request-sample

As per the study commissioned by Duty-Free World Council (DFWC) and the Asia Pacific Travel Retail Association (APTRA), Asia-Pacific’s travel retail market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. In 2017, the region’s travel retail sales accounted for around USD 36.2 billion. Airports and airlines accounted for nearly USD 21.2 billion in travel retail sales, of which around three-fourth occurred in the sub-region of East Asia. Land and maritime duty free and travel retail sales amounted to approximately USD 15 billion. 79% of all duty-free and travel retail sales in the region occurred in East Asian countries such as South Korea, China, and Japan. In addition, duty free and travel retail spending in the Asia Pacific region accounted for an estimated 140,900 direct jobs and USD 7.6 billion in direct GDP. Moreover, according to the DFWC, the Asia Pacific region is the dominating region in the travel retail market, accounts for more than 45% in the global travel retail market.

By Product

Fashion and accessories

Perfume and cosmetics

Electronics

Food

Confectionery products

Bakery products

Catering

Luxury goods

Watches

Jewellery

Wine & spirits

By Channel

Airports

Cruise line

Border, down town, and hotel shops

Railway stations

The Travel Retail report has been prepared after studying the different parameters ruling the Market and the forecast period has been estimated from 2021-2029. The estimated value of the Travel Retail market has been represented through a CAGR percentage. Additionally, the report represents the approximate revenue that can be generated over the forecast period. However, the report has also outlined the factors that can slowdown the growth of the Market.

Key questions answered

• Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Travel Retail market?

• What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Travel Retail market?

• What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Travel Retail market?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Reasons to Purchase the Report:

To analyze the latest trends and patterns, as well as the future perspectives and key dynamics of the global Travel Retail market.

To study the factors that are responsible for driving and restraining the growth of the Travel Retail market.

To gain profound insights into the market segments, including the type, application, sales, marketing, and distribution channel segments, which will further help in comprehending the leading types and other possible variants.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis, which describes the potential of buyers and providers to enable stakeholders in making strategic and informed business decisions, as well as strengthen their supplier-buyer chain.

To observe the growth rate of the major industry players and key product positioning within the industry conjecture.

Full Report Description with TOC: https://straitsresearch.com/report/travel-retail-market

About Us:

Straits Research is a leading market research and market intelligence organization, specializing in research, analytics, and advisory services along with providing business insights & market research reports.

For more details, please contact us –

Straits Research

Address:825 3rd Avenue, New York, NY 10022

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +1 646 480 7505

Website: https://straitsresearch.com