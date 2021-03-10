The cost of Brazil’s international isolation in the pandemic; listen to the podcast – 03/10/2021 – Podcasts

Critics of the federal government’s action in the novel coronavirus pandemic in Brazil have crossed national borders. With the uncontrolled increase in cases and deaths and the emergence of potentially more dangerous variants of the virus, the country is starting to be seen as a threat to global health.

In addition to being the second country with more restrictions on entry to other countries, Brazil still lives with the second highest number of Covid-19 deaths in the world, behind only the United States – which sees signs of the pandemic slowing down with prior vaccination.

Today’s breakfast talks with Laura Waisbich, researcher at Cebrap (Brazilian Center for Analysis and Planning) and specialist in international cooperation and development, to understand the vision of Brazil as a threat in the pandemic and the external pressures that the country could experience in the coronavirus crisis.

