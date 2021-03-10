Test Management Tools Market Technology Growth, Industry Share, Size and Forecasts 2027|Top Vendors-Kualitatem, QMetry, Test Collab, Gurock Software and PractiTest

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Test management tools help development teams manage, track, and maintain their software tests. Unlike software testing tools or test automation software, test management software is not designed to run software tests themselves. Instead, developers use test management solutions to maintain test cases and test results in a repository-like structure, which are then turned into actionable reports.

Manage software tests and results in a repository-like structure, support a variety of test types and methods, such as functional, performance, scalability, and usability are some of the major factors driving the growth of the test management tools market. Moreover, deliver reports and metrics on tests and test usage and easy integration with other software development solutions and platforms are some of the other factors anticipate to boost the growth of the market.

The “Global Test Management Tools Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the test management tools market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of test management tools market with detailed market segmentation by deployment type, organization size. The global test management tools market expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading test management tools market player and offers key trends and opportunities in the test management tools market.

The global test management tools market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, organization size. On the basis of deployment type, market is segmented as cloud based, web based. On the basis of organization size, market is segmented as large enterprises, SMES.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global test management tools market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The test management tools market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting test management tools market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the test management tools market in these regions

The reports cover key developments in the test management tools market organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from test management tools market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for test management tools market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the test management tools market.

The report also includes the profiles of key test management tools market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Kualitatem

QMetry

Test Collab

Gurock Software

ReQtest

MST Solutions, L.L.C

PractiTest

aqua cloud GmbH

Meliora Testlab

