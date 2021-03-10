Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Research 2018-2028 | Post Pandemic Industry Impact Analysis – Trends Market Research

Market Scenario

Global synthetic aperture radar market was valued US$ 2.5Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 4.5 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 5.45 % during a forecast year.

Global synthetic aperture radar market is segmented by radar type, frequency band, application, mode and region. Based on radar type, the global synthetic aperture radar market can be classified into Airborne Weather Radar and Space-based Weather Radar. In terms of application, global synthetic aperture radar market is classified into defense, public safety, environmental monitoring, and commercial natural resource exploration. By region, global synthetic aperture radar market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

The growing placement of space-based radars owing to long-range propagation characteristics of radar signals and complex evidence dispensation capability of modern digital electronics to provide high-resolution imagery are driving the growth in the Global synthetic aperture radar market. However, high initial cost hamper the growth in Global synthetic aperture radar market.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/11020

Global Synthetic Aperture Radar Market

Space-based synthetic aperture radar is projected to continue to dominate the revenue global synthetic aperture radar market. Space-based synthetic aperture radar segment services offers microwave illuminators and operating frequencies that make the sensor imaging unaffected by hostile weather conditions.

Synthetic aperture radar is used for substantial applications such as aircrafts and satellites that prove contributory in tracking missiles and translation the images of the territory and targets below the airborne vehicles. Defense based applications are estimated to garner highest market share over the forecast period.

North America dominated the synthetic aperture radar market share owing to the increased demand for radar systems in surveillance activities. In accumulation, the U.S. military is exchanging its heirloom radars with advanced synthetic aperture radars, which helps to rise the evolution of the synthetic aperture radar market in the region.

Key Companies, profiled, analysed and bench-marked in the Global Synthetic Aperture Radar Market report are

Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Company, Thales Group Airbus Defence and Space, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industries, SSTL, MDA Information Systems, Raytheon and Sandia National Laboratories, ASELSAN AS, BAE Systems, Cobham PLC, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., Harris Corporation, IMSAR LLC, Leonardo SpA, Maxar Technologies Ltd, Meta Sensing Group, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Saab AB, SAR AERO and SRC Inc.

Scope of the report for Global Synthetic Aperture Radar Market:

Buy Now report with Analysis of COVID-19 @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/11020/Single

Global Synthetic Aperture Radar Market, by Radar Type

• Airborne radar

• Space based radar

Global Synthetic Aperture Radar Market, by Frequency Band

• X Band

• L Band

• C Band

• S Band

Global Synthetic Aperture Radar Market, by Application

• Defense

• Public Safety

• Environmental Monitoring

• Commercial

• Natural Resource Exploration

Global Synthetic Aperture Radar Market, by Mode

• Multimode

• Single Mode

Global Synthetic Aperture Radar Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East

• Latin America

Key players in the Global Synthetic Aperture Radar Market

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Raytheon Company

• Thales Group

• Airbus Defence and Space

• Lockheed Martin

• Israel Aerospace Industries

• SSTL

• MDA Information Systems

• Sandia National Laboratories

• ASELSAN AS

• BAE Systems

• Cobham PLC

Request a Discount on the report @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/11020

• General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc.

• Harris Corporation

• IMSAR LLC

• Leonardo SpA

• Maxar Technologies Ltd

• Meta Sensing Group

• Northrop Grumman Corporation,

• Saab AB

• SAR AERO

• SRC Inc.