SSL VPN Market 2021 Share, Trends, Segmentation, and Forecast by 2027

SSL VPN Market is valued at USD 3.59 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 5.96 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 7.5 %over the forecast period.

Brandessece Market Research recently added the SSL VPN Market research report which offers a thorough study of the market scenario regarding the market size, share, demand, growth, trends, and forecast from 2020-2026. The report deals with the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted exports, imports, demand and trends in the industry and is expected to have some economic impact on the market. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the impact of the pandemic across the industry and provides insights into a post-COVID-19 market scenario.

Increase in the adoption of secured remote accessibility, cloud-based security solutions and increase in demand for bring-your-own-device (BYOD) trend are boosting the US SSL VPN market growth.

SSL VPN (Secure Sockets Layer virtual private network) enables devices with an internet connection to establish a secure remote-access VPN connection with a web browser. In contrast to the traditional Internet Protocol Security (IPsec) VPN, an SSL VPN does not require the connection of specialized client software on the end user’s computer. SSL VPNs enable users to choose any web browser, regardless of the operating systems (OSes) their devices are running. It provides access to web applications, internet network connections, and client/server applications to remote users. Cost savings and productivity enhancement result in user time savings, tool effectiveness, user satisfaction, and improvements in usability, which fuel the adoption of SSL VPN in multiple organizations. Other advantages of SSL VPN over traditional VPN protocols include ease of use, outbound connection security, and it does not require additional client software to be installed on the endpoint device.

US SSL VPN market report is segmented on the basis of type, application and regional& country level. Based upon type SSL VPN market is classified as SSL VPN Concurrent 50-500, SSL VPN Concurrent 500-1000, SSL VPN Concurrent >1000. Based upon Application SSL VPN market is classified into Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Sized Business, Government Sectors, Research Institutes and Universities and Others.

The regions covered in this US SSL VPN market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of SSL VPN is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

SSL VPN Vendors :

Pulse Secure

F5

Cisco

Check Point

SonicWALL

Symantec

Array Networks

Citrix

AEP

Barracuda

Sangfor

QNO Technology

H3C

Beijing NetentSec

LeadSec

Others.

The SSL VPN offers a modest solution apart from a traditional model of security for remote access especially for mobile users and customers. With the rise of the mobile workforce and cloud transformation, there is an increased adoption of remote workers and many companies are moving to cloud infrastructures. A remote access VPN gives employees access to secure connection with a remote computer network and they can access resources on the network as if they were directly plugged into the network's servers. According to Microsoft, 67% of people use their own devices at work. More and more employees are using bring your own device (BYOD), personal devices with many applications to access corporate data. Some examples include iPhones, iPads, Android devices, BlackBerries and more. According to bitglass, 56% of BOYD companies use remote wipe and MDM to deal with security. According to 2019 Cloud Security Report, Organizations recognize several key advantages of deploying cloud-based security solutions. Respondents selected cost savings (42%) along with faster time to deployment (39%) and better performance (34%) as the top three factors for selecting cloud-based security solutions. According to a Logic Monitor survey, the top six factors driving cloud adoption nowadays are of achieving IT agility (62%), excelling at DevOps (58%), improving mobility (55%), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (50%) and the Internet of Things adoption (45%). However, the vulnerability of SSL protocol to spread threats such as malware, spyware, Trojans, worms, & viruses and lack of host security software installed on endpoint devices restrain the growth of the SSL VPN market. Rise in cyber-crimes, unauthorized access of data by intruders, high costs of security mechanism installments, and cost-effective benefits of SSL VPN are expected to offer growth opportunities for the market among large organizations and SMEs all across the world.

North America is dominating the SSL VPN Market

The North America is expected to dominate the growth of SSL VPN market, due to rapid adoption of advanced technologies in the region. Growing number of enterprises and rapid growth in the internet users base has supplemented the market growth. According to the US Census Bureau, in 2017, small businesses employed 47.5% of the entire country’s workforce. Rapid growth in the internet user’s base has increased the market growth in North America. According to internet stats of web hosting The United States has the third highest number of Internet users by country, with 293 million. Users of all ages use the Internet in the U.S. However, a greater percentage of younger users are online. Europe is second largest region for the growth of SSL VPN Market, due to Growth in number of cyber-attacks, surge in demand for cloud-based security solutions. Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to considerable economic growth in developing economies and surge in bring-your-own-device (BYOD) trend.

US SSL VPN Market Segmentation –

By Types: SSL VPN Concurrent 50-500, SSL VPN Concurrent 500-1000, SSL VPN Concurrent >1000

By Applications: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Sized Business, Government Sectors, Research Institutes and Universities, Others

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 SSL VPN Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 US SSL VPN Market Size

2.1.1 US SSL VPN Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 US SSL VPN Production 2014-2025

2.2 SSL VPN Growth Rate (CAGR) 2020-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio

2.3.2 Key SSL VPN Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 SSL VPN Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers SSL VPN Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into SSL VPN Market

2.4 Key Trends for SSL VPN Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 SSL VPN Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 SSL VPN Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 SSL VPN Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 SSL VPN Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 SSL VPN Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2020)

3.2.2 SSL VPN Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2020)

3.3 SSL VPN Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 SSL VPN Production by Regions

4.1 US SSL VPN Production by Regions

4.1.1 US SSL VPN Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 US SSL VPN Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America SSL VPN Production

4.2.2 North America SSL VPN Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America SSL VPN Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe SSL VPN Production

4.3.2 Europe SSL VPN Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe SSL VPN Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China SSL VPN Production

4.4.2 China SSL VPN Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China SSL VPN Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan SSL VPN Production

4.5.2 Japan SSL VPN Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan SSL VPN Import & Export

5 SSL VPN Consumption by Regions

5.1 US SSL VPN Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 US SSL VPN Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 US SSL VPN Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America SSL VPN Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America SSL VPN Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe SSL VPN Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe SSL VPN Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific SSL VPN Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific SSL VPN Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America SSL VPN Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America SSL VPN Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa SSL VPN Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa SSL VPN Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 US SSL VPN Production by Type

6.2 US SSL VPN Revenue by Type

6.3 SSL VPN Price by Type

Continued….

