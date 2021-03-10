Sputtering Equipment Cathode Market Scope, Demand, Trends and Growth Forecasts 2021-2026

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report titled Sputtering Equipment Cathode Market has recently added by MarketIntelligenceData to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The sputtering equipment cathode market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Companies operating in the Global Sputtering Equipment Cathode market profiled in the report:– Kurt J. Lesker Company, Veeco Instruments, Inc., Semicore Equipment Inc., Impact Coatings AB, AJA International Inc., Soleras Advanced Coatings, Sputtering Components, Inc., KDF Electronic & Vacuum Services, Inc., Angstrom Sciences, Inc., Angstrom Engineering Inc.

Scope of the Report

Sputtering is basically a thin-film deposition process in which a thin film of various material is deposited over the substrate. It is a widely used process across various industries including semiconductor processing, precision optics, and surface finishing. The sputtered thin films have excellent density, uniformity, and adhesion which makes them ideal for multiple applications.

Key Market Trends

Circular Cathode is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share

– The circular cathode equipment is expected to hold the largest market share in the industry primarily owing to the advantages they present such as they can be used for coating substrates that are complicated in design through the surface of the rotating target tube. The market is expected to witness significant growth as circular type equipment provides high power density, enhanced arc rates, and has a comparatively low initial cost.

– The circular segment is also expected to witness demand owing to the increasing usage of advanced target materials such as silicon nitride, silicon dioxide among others. In addition to these factors, the circular cathode is also primarily used in coating material that are temperature sensitive, which is further expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

– With the increasing production of semiconductors in various devices across the globe, the market will witness positive growth.

Regional Analysis For Sputtering Equipment Cathode Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Sputtering Equipment Cathode Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Sqm). Both Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Sputtering Equipment Cathode Market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

