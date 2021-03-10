Soil Treatment Market 2021| Global Trends, Key Vendors Analysis, Import and Export, Revenue by Forecast 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Soil treatment process is defined as the process which is used to improve the biological and physical content of the soil. The process is used to treat the contaminated soil so as to convert it into usable agricultural soil. The quality of soil is degrading owing to growing rate of industrialization and, hence, soil treatment is used. It helps to improve the performance of the soil and boost the soil fertility as well. Moreover, soil treatment products balances pH, restores microbial activity, boosts moisture retention and reduces compaction.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The soil treatment market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as rapid growth of agriculture sectors coupled with shift in farming practices. Moreover, the growing demand for organic food along with rapid growth in the bio-agrochemical sector provides a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the soil treatment market. However, emergence of bio-tech seeds may hamper the overall growth of the soil treatment market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Soil Treatment Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Chemical and Materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the soil treatment market with detailed market segmentation by technology, type, and geography. The global soil treatment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading soil treatment market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global soil treatment market is segmented on the basis of technology and type. On the basis of technology, the product is segmented into physiochemical treatment, biological treatment and thermal treatment. On the basis of type, the product is segmented into organic amendments, pH adjusters and soil protection.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global soil treatment market based on various segments. It also provides marketsize and forecast estimates from the year 2018to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The soil treatment market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the soil treatment market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates marketdynamics affecting the marketduring the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the soil treatment market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the soil treatment market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the marketwere acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of marketplayers. The marketpayers fromsoil treatment market is anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for soil treatment in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the soil treatment market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and marketstrategies in the soil treatment market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

American Vanguard Corporation

Arkema S.A.

BASF SE

Kanesho Soil Treatment

Monsanto Company

Novozymes A/S

Platform Specialty Products

Solvay S.A.

Syngenta AG

