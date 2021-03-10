Smart Fleet-on-board Devices Market Technology Innovations and Growth 2021-2026

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report titled Smart Fleet-on-board Devices Market has recently added by MarketIntelligenceData to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

Top Companies operating in the Global Smart Fleet-on-board Devices market profiled in the report:– Televic N.V., Xerox Corporation, Trapeze Software Inc. (Constellation Software Inc.), Cubic Transportation Systems Limited, Clever Devices Ltd, DILAX Intelcom GmbH, Eurotech, Inc., 21st Century Technology plc, Hella Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH, Acorel B.V.Scope of the Report

An efficient transportation system results in the efficient dynamic movement of people and goods, which extensively contribute to the quality of life in society. Using GPS and GSM/GPRS location technology, vehicles can be tracked and managed securely in real-time through a computer, tablet, or smartphone. In terms of analysis, data collected through AVL, APC, and ticketing solution is very crucial.APC gives data about the passenger count on-board. This also includes data about the number of passengers boarded at every station at a given time. AVL provides real-time location of the fleet, data that can help in setting the time table for fleets. Fleet optimization is also verified with the ticketing revenue generated on-board with the help of ticketing devices

Key Market Trends

Technological Advancement in the Ticketing Systems will Drive the Market Growth

Owing to smart technologies and intelligent transport systems, the fleet on-board devices market has achieved significant growth. Transit fare collection or ticketing technology has evolved tremendously from manual-based systems to automated systems with computer-aided hardware and software. The technical enhancement of smart ticketing devices leads to a shift from cash to smart payment, as well as from mono application to multi-application system. The advancements in fare collection have been possible due to the changes in design media, use of microprocessor and software in fare collection equipment, and the development of sophisticated control, and data communications systems. Emergence of the smart ticketing system has continued to benefit the transportation industry significantly. Adoption of smart ticketing systems for the public transit system, such as buses, trains, and airplanes will continue to gain momentum attributed to quick access and robust security features.

Global Smart Fleet-on-board Devices Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Market Segment by Type , covers:

AVL

APC

Ticketing Solution

Market Segment by Applications , covers:

Buses

Trains

Regional Analysis For Smart Fleet-on-board Devices Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Research Methodology :

Smart Fleet-on-board Devices Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Sqm). Both Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Smart Fleet-on-board Devices Market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

